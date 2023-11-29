MedCerts and University of New England Announce New Partnership

BIDDEFORD, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of New England, College of Professional Studies (UNE) announced today it has partnered with MedCerts, a leader in online healthcare and IT career training, to offer a variety of healthcare focused classes. The new classes will be added to UNE’s list of healthcare offerings, increasing the number of options for interested students pursuing a rewarding career in an in-demand and growing field.

MedCerts, specializes in online and blended education programs, with high-quality training courses ranging in a wide variety of topics across the healthcare industry, from entry-level to advanced. The courses are online, allowing accessibility to working adult students.

“We are incredibly excited to be partnering with UNE,” said Craig Sprinkle, CEO at MedCerts a Stride, Inc. company. “We admire UNE’s dedication to provide the best learning opportunities for its students, and we are proud to be a part of this new chapter for the university and the learners they serve.”

With recent findings emphasizing the declining number of healthcare professionals available to fill much-needed roles, UNE and MedCerts’ new partnership strives to combat the healthcare worker shortage by increasing the number of students ready to start in the field with the proper credentials.

“We are committed to providing students with the support they need to enter the healthcare industry and face its challenges,” said UNE’s Dean of the College of Professional Studies Beth Taylor-Nolan. “Skilled professionals are needed in the healthcare workforce now more than ever, and with a partner like MedCerts we are confident we will help providers put the right talent in place.”

As a leader in healthcare certification trainings, MedCerts has helped more than 80,000 students earn credentials and grow careers in healthcare and IT. MedCerts has developed more than 50 immersive online national certification training programs with best-in-class outcomes. For more information about available programs and partnership opportunities, please visit partners.medcerts.com.

About MedCerts

MedCerts – a Stride Inc. company (NYSE: LRN) – is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied healthcare and IT. MedCerts delivers career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games, animations, and more. In 2023, MedCerts launched its Partner Solutions brand focused on building partnerships to bridge the gap between our students, job seekers, employers, higher education institutions and workforce agencies. This new brand includes several partnership models, including recruitment, reseller, content licensing options and more.

Since 2009, the company has developed over 50 career programs, trained and upskilled more than 80,000 individuals across the country, and partnered with over 500 American Job Centers and more than 1,000 healthcare organizations to build talent pipelines. For more information on MedCerts, visit medcerts.com. For more information on MedCerts Partner Solutions, visit partners.medcerts.com.

About the University of New England:

The University of New England is Maine’s largest private university, featuring two distinctive campuses in Maine, a vibrant campus in Tangier, Morocco, and an array of innovative offerings online. Our hands-on, experiential approach empowers students to join the next generation of leaders in their chosen fields. We are home to Maine’s only medical and dental colleges, a variety of other interprofessionally aligned health care programs, and nationally recognized degree paths in the marine sciences, the natural and social sciences, business, the humanities and the arts. UNE. Innovation for a Healthier Planet. Visit www.une.edu