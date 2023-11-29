Options Secures Fifth Microsoft Solutions Partner Status in 12 Months, Affirming Global Leadership in Cloud Solutions

Options has cemented its position as the best in the world at delivering Microsoft Cloud solutions, standing as an unparalleled leader in revolutionizing integrated cloud technology for financial markets by its status as an official Microsoft Solutions Partner. (Graphic: Business Wire)

LONDON & NEW YORK & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Options Technology, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the financial sector, today announced its fifth Microsoft Solutions Partner status for Digital & App Innovation (Azure). This significant milestone follows the successful completion of Microsoft designations in ‘Modern Work,' 'Data and AI', 'Security,' and 'Infrastructure Solutions'.

Microsoft's Solutions Partner designations serve to recognize a partner's exceptional technical proficiency, commitment to continuous improvement, and proven track record of successful solution delivery within specific Microsoft Cloud solution areas.

As a Solutions Partner for Digital & App Innovation (Azure), Options has demonstrated broad capability to help customers build, run, and manage applications across multiple clouds, on premises, and at the edge, with the tools and frameworks of the customer's choice.

Options now stands as an unparalleled leader, showcasing its prowess in facilitating customer migration to and management of Microsoft 365 deployments. This achievement further solidifies the firm’s role in championing digital transformation and enhancing productivity through the adoption of cutting-edge Integrated Cloud solutions.

Options Technology serves over 550 global firms by delivering high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services. The company provides an agile, scalable platform coupled with investment bank-grade cybersecurity and SOC-accredited compliance.

Danny Moore, President and CEO, Options Technology, commented, "Options continues to redefine the industry's benchmarks and remains at the forefront of revolutionizing integrated cloud technology for the financial markets.

Securing our fifth Microsoft Solutions Partner status in less than 12 months is a testament to our commitment to innovation, excellence, and the highest industry standards. We are not only keeping pace with the evolving landscape of cloud technology but leading the way in shaping its future."

Today’s news comes as the latest in a series of exciting announcements for Options Technology, including the firm’s milestone of 30 years’ serving the global capital markets, its new five-year global investment in Pure Storage and its announcement of 100Gb ultra-low latency connectivity via StrataNet.

About Options Technology (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 9 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Paris, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Auckland, Options are well placed to service its customers on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on X (Twitter) at @Options_IT, and visit our LinkedIn page.

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.