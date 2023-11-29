HID Wins Contract to Provide Finland with New Driver’s License and European Second-Generation Smart Tachograph Card Solution

HID has been awarded a contract to provide Finland with a new high-security driver’s license card and personalization services solution, incorporating the European second-generation smart Tachograph solution. (Photo: Business Wire)

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HID, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, has been awarded a contract to provide Finland with a new high-security driver’s license cards and personalization services solution, incorporating the European second-generation smart Tachograph solution. This collaboration reflects HID’s commitment to enhancing security and efficiency in Finland's transportation systems.

Finland will benefit from a comprehensive, tailor-made, and configurable solution that integrates software, hardware, and equipment to align with the Traffic Authority's vision of a streamlined and efficient digital document issuance system. For the project, HID has joined forces with CardPlus Systems, a trusted partner that provides secure ID documents, services, and systems, to ensure an exceptional driver's license solution with industry-leading features.

Max Fogdell, Head of Services for Driving Licenses and Examinations at Finland’s Transport and Communications Agency, Traficom, stated, "The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency, Traficom, is pleased to enter into a partnership with HID. We are convinced that with HID's broad experience in the field of trusted identity solutions, we will be able to ensure that our card services continue to meet the highest level of security, efficiency, and compliance with the European Union's safety regulations.”

Craig Sandness, Senior Vice President and Head of Citizen Identity & Secure Issuance expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "We are proud to collaborate with the government of Finland and contribute to the enhancement of the country's driver's license and tachograph systems. Our commitment to security and innovation is unwavering, and this contract is a testament to our dedication to safeguarding citizens and infrastructure."

With the European Union’s new safety standards and tachograph regulations, commercial vehicles in the region are required to install second-generation tachographs by 2026. HID’s advanced solution fully complies with these stringent regulations and includes smartcards securing access to device data for drivers, law enforcement, companies, and workshops.

For additional information about HID’s ID Document Issuance solutions, please visit the website.

Stay Connected with HID

Visit our Media Center, read our Industry Blog, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About HID

HID powers the trusted identities of the world’s people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID’s products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and billions of things are connected through HID’s technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID has over 4,500 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.

About CardPlus

CardPlus is a Nordic distributor of secure ID documents, a provider of services and systems, and its principal products include all types of plastic cards, contact- and contactless smartcards, dedicated software solutions, card printers and other personalization equipment. As a solutions partner, CardPlus has chosen a technological indifference approach that means that it remains free to choose the best technologies that best fit the customers need and application.

© 2023 HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB. All rights reserved. HID, HID Global, HID Integrale, the HID Blue Brick logo and the Chain Design are trademarks or registered trademarks of HID Global, ASSA ABLOY AB, or its affiliates(s) in the US and other countries and may not be used without permission. All other trademarks, service marks, and product or service names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.