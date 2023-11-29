DATAVOLT Signs a Memorandum of Understanding for the Development of State-Of-The-Art Sustainable Data Centers in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the Ministry of Digital Technologies, the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan and DataVolt to develop green data centers in Uzbekistan.

The MOU is aimed at supporting Uzbekistan’s goal of becoming a sustainable digital hub, focusing on the digital transformation of the country, the development of innovative digital technologies and attracting foreign investment into the IT sphere.

DataVolt will develop, invest and operate state-of-the-art data centers and make it the first fully renewable large data center campus in the region, which could eventually consist of several 100s of MW. The data centers will focus on high efficiency, innovation and sustainability solutions.

The Parties will also cooperate to attract international technology companies to Uzbekistan and to develop relevant skills and expertise among the Uzbek workforce.

Moreover, the Ministry of Digital Technologies and DataVolt emphasized the quality of the various outsourcing skills of the Uzbekistan workforce and the importance of cultivating Uzbekistan as an IT hub with Saudi companies.

Rajit Nanda, Chief Executive Officer of DataVolt mentioned: “We are excited to support the digitization of Uzbekistan with innovative and sustainable solutions. In line with Uzbekistan’s sustainability goals, we target to build data centers with the lowest carbon emissions. We believe that this project will have a positive impact on the Uzbek economy and people and help to make Uzbekistan a digital leader in the region.”

About DataVolt

With a presence spanning Riyadh, Dubai, and California, DataVolt is the trusted partner in developing and operating future-ready, innovative, environmentally conscious data centers for a connected world. DataVolt is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vision Invest, a leading Saudi Arabia based development and investment holding company in critical infrastructure projects at the forefront of Public and Private Sector Partnerships in Saudi Arabia, regionally and globally. Vision Invest group has developed and owns and operates over USD 95 billion worth of critical infrastructure assets, including in renewable power generation, seawater desalination, green hydrogen, cooling, and water treatment and reusage.

Learn more at https://data-volt.com/

*Source: AETOSWire