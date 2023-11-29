Boingo Wireless Launches Wi-Fi 6 at Brasília International Airport

FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boingo Wireless, the largest provider of airport distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi and private networks in Brazil, has deployed an airport-wide, high speed Wi-Fi 6 network at Brasília International Airport (BSB). Boingo designed, installed and manages the next generation Wi-Fi 6 network to enable digital airport operations and provide passengers with reliable, fast connectivity for mobile devices.

The robust Wi-Fi 6 network is available throughout the entire airport, including public spaces, terminals and outside on the tarmac. The network improves the passenger experience at BSB, connecting mobile boarding passes, cashless food and beverage transactions, rideshare services and streaming apps. For added convenience, AT&T customers can use their International Day Pass® to automatically and securely connect to the BSB Wi-Fi 6 network via Passpoint. Boingo’s converged Wi-Fi solutions are engineered with Passpoint technology enabling carriers to seamlessly offload cellular traffic.

“From mobile boarding passes to digital wayfinding to downloading a movie at the gate, Boingo Wi-Fi 6 powers countless connected devices at busy airports with greater capacity and speed,” said Boingo Chief Commercial Officer Michael Zeto. “Boingo’s next generation network at BSB enhances the passenger experience, while powering critical airport operations including on the tarmac where aircraft are parked, loaded, refueled, boarded and maintained.”

Boingo is one of the largest airport cellular and Wi-Fi providers in the world, with a large presence in Latin America connecting more than 50 airports in Brazil. The company’s converged, neutral host networks offer passengers fast, free Wi-Fi and can be supported with advertising via Boingo Media. Leveraging the latest standard of Wi-Fi technology, Boingo has architected its Wi-Fi 6 networks to increase bandwidth, enabling more devices to connect, and to lower latency, providing a quicker response time when accessing online applications.

“We know passengers want fast, free, reliable and secure internet connectivity at the airport, and we’re proud to deliver that with the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology from Boingo. We’re also pleased to leverage the cutting-edge network to support our digital transformation goals, increase operational efficiency and ensuring BSB remains a world-class travel hub,” said Diego Mendes Teixeira, People, Management and Technical Manager at Brasília International Airport.

Brasília International Airport is the third busiest airport in Brazil, with roughly 13 million passengers per year. BSB was also recently named the third most punctual airport in the world.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc. simplifies complex wireless challenges to connect people, business and things. Boingo designs, builds and manages converged, neutral host public and private networks at major venues around the world. Boingo’s vast footprint of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, small cells and macro towers securely powers innovation and connectivity in airports, transit stations, stadiums, military bases, hospitals, commercial properties and enterprises worldwide. Learn more at boingo.com.

About Brasília International Airport

Brasília International Airport is the third biggest airport in passenger movement in Brazil, receiving more than 13 million passengers per year. It’s the country’s main airport hub and the only one with flights to all of Brazil’s capitals. Brasília International Airport connects flights to countries and destinations abroad, including Orlando (USA), Miami (USA), Panama City (Panama), Lisbon (Portugal), Buenos Aires (Argentina) and Lima (Peru).