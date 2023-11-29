Informatica and MongoDB Expand Global Partnership to Enable New Class of Cloud-native, Master Data Management Driven Applications

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, launched a new strategic partnership with MongoDB. The partnership enables customers to efficiently create a modern class of cloud-native, data-driven, industry-tailored applications powered by MongoDB Atlas and with a secure foundation of trusted data from Informatica’s market-leading, AI-powered MDM solution.

“We’re thrilled to announce the partnership with MongoDB. Given we already leverage the performance and scale of MongoDB Atlas within our cloud-native MDM SaaS solution and share a common focus on high-value, industry solutions, this partnership was a natural next step,” said Rik Tamm-Daniels, Group Vice President of Strategic Ecosystems and Technology at Informatica. “Now, as a strategic MDM partner of MongoDB, we can help customers rapidly consolidate and sunset multiple legacy applications for cloud-native ones built on a trusted data foundation that fuels their mission-critical use cases.”

Informatica and MongoDB take a customer centric approach to meet customers’ strictest data requirements. Together, the companies have collaborated on joint solutions across financial services, insurance and healthcare to combine the benefits of MongoDB Atlas with Informatica’s MDM and domain-specific applications such Customer 360, Product 360, Supplier 360, and Reference 360.

For example, Informatica and MongoDB help insurers around the globe realize their digital and AI strategies faster by consolidating and replacing legacy systems, and accelerating the delivery of the next generation, cloud-native business applications on a foundation of trusted data.

"For decades, function-first has been the focus of business applications, and data has been the digital exhaust of processes and activities performed by staff within those applications, " says Stewart Bond, vice president of Data Intelligence and Integration software research at IDC. "The combination of MongoDB and Informatica MDM will provide developers and organizations with the opportunity to create data-first business applications, where data will drive the function and action of users and provide more opportunities for automation."

A survey of global data leaders Informatica commissioned with Wakefield Research released earlier this year found nearly half (45%) of respondents reported that gaining more holistic/single views of customers was a priority data strategy for 2023. The same study found a lack of a complete view and understanding of their data estates is the obstacle more data leaders (32%) cite as the reason they can’t execute their data strategies.

“Informatica is a valued partner of MongoDB and we’re thrilled to formalize the collaboration through our ISV program and bring innovative joint solutions to market,” said Alan Chhabra, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Partners at MongoDB. “Master data management (MDM) is a fundamental component for nearly all application workloads, particularly those in highly regulated industries with complex compliance requirements. Informatica is a leader in this space, and their MDM solution running on MongoDB Atlas ensures that joint customers can innovate more quickly, efficiently and effectively.”

Informatica was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Master Data Management, Q2 2023 report.

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, brings data and AI to life by empowering businesses to realize the transformative power of their most critical assets. We have created a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC). IDMC is an end-to-end data management platform, powered by CLAIRE® AI, that connects, manages, and unifies data across virtually any multi-cloud or hybrid system, democratizing data and enabling enterprises to modernize and advance their business strategies. Customers in more than 100 countries, including 85 of the Fortune 100, rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Informatica. Where data and AI come to life.