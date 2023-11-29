DoorDash Adds Best Buy as First National Consumer Electronics Retailer on Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH), the local commerce platform, today announced a new partnership with Best Buy, the world’s largest specialty consumer electronics retailer, to offer on-demand delivery of consumer electronics from all Best Buy locations nationwide. From TVs and computers, to gaming controllers, headphones, chargers and more, consumers can now shop for thousands of products from Best Buy via the DoorDash marketplace app or website for delivery directly to their doorstep in under an hour, on average.*

Best Buy is the first national consumer electronics retailer available on the DoorDash marketplace, building on DoorDash’s expansion into new categories beyond restaurants to meet consumers’ need for convenience. Just in time for the holidays, consumers can not only treat themselves to the latest electronics, but also shop for the perfect holiday gifts for their loved ones at in-store prices. Whether that’s a 4K TV for family movie nights, video games to keep the kids entertained, or wireless speakers to set the mood for holiday gatherings, consumers now have the ability to easily browse, shop, and get the latest in consumer electronics delivered same-day through DoorDash.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Best Buy to DoorDash as our first national consumer electronics retailer on the marketplace,” said Fuad Hannon, Vice President of New Verticals at DoorDash. “This partnership provides consumers access to Best Buy’s diverse selection of specialty consumer electronics with the speed and convenience of DoorDash. With the holiday season around the corner, this is a valuable occasion for consumers to shop for tech gifts for everyone on their list and experience the joy of shopping at Best Buy directly on the DoorDash app."

To celebrate the news and the holiday season, now through December 5, consumers can get $15 off Best Buy orders of $55+ using code BEST15 and DashPass members with an active DashPass account can get $25 off Best Buy orders of $55+ using code BEST25.** These special deals are part of “Deck the Doorstep,” DoorDash’s annual holiday savings event that offers users limited-time discounts, daily deals, and exclusive DashPass offers from local and nationwide merchants, all in one place.

Best Buy products will also be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers a $0 delivery fee on eligible orders from thousands of grocery, convenience, and retail stores nationwide. DashPass members can enjoy these benefits on all eligible orders that meet minimum subtotal amounts from Best Buy.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 25 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order.

*Based on average delivery time. Delivery times may vary and are not guaranteed.

**T&Cs: Offer valid through 12/5/2023. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal greater than $55, excluding taxes and fees. Limit one per person. Not valid for the purchase of alcohol. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditions at https://drd.sh/8ONpZP/.