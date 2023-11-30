Ayeyarwaddy International School Picks PowerSchool Products to Support Integrated Curriculum Mapping and Lesson Planning

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced Ayeyarwaddy International School (AIS) in Mandalay, Myanmar selected PowerSchool Student Information System (SIS), PowerSchool Curriculum and Instruction, and PowerSchool Document Management to support integrated curriculum mapping, lesson planning, and administrative operations. As key products within the Student Information Cloud (SIS, Document Management) and Personalized Learning Cloud (Curriculum & Instruction), AIS recently implemented all three products into its operations to support digital management of its curriculum, instruction, and assessment operations.

“It was a refreshing experience for our staff to incorporate PowerSchool into our technology stack as our last student information system was not as user-friendly,” said Elisa Ingles, Elementary Deputy Principal, Ayeyarwaddy International School. “While we only recently implemented these tools into our operations, PowerSchool's products have already helped our teachers better understand our students’ need for more personalized learning experiences. Our staff has also enjoyed using PowerSchool to track and generate reports outlining our students’ progress in real-time through PowerSchool’s intuitive interface.”

PowerSchool SIS is a secure, flexible, and easy-to-use platform designed to help educators manage their school operations from anywhere. By leveraging PowerSchool SIS’ all-in-one platform, AIS has been able to securely manage scheduling, attendance, grading, calendaring, and other core administrative tasks through a single product.

PowerSchool’s Curriculum and Instruction product has also supported AIS’ efforts facilitating integrated curriculum mapping and lesson planning. Through the ongoing support of Curriculum and Instruction, AIS staff will continue establishing better instructional alignment amongst staff and yielding comprehensive analytics to help drive better student outcomes.

Ayeyarwaddy International School is a WASC-accredited, international private independent school based in Mandalay, Myanmar. Founded in 2011, AIS has grown to now offer a PK-12 curriculum to over 1,200 students. AIS has also been recognized as the only K-12 international school in Upper Myanmar operating off the American Common Core curriculum and following the Next Generation Science Standards for Science.

