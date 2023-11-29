EoS Fitness Celebrates the Opening of its 30th Gym in Arizona

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phoenix residents won’t have to look far for the unrivaled energy you can only find at EoS Fitness, as the nationwide gym chain opens its seventh location in the city, its 30th in the state of Arizona. Spanning over 42,000 square feet, the newest EoS Fitness in the Valley of the Sun boasts high-end smart technology, top-of-the-line cardio equipment, state-of-the-art strength training machines and innovative recovery options offering something for every gymgoer.

Located at 3110 N Central Ave in Park Central, one of the premier mixed-use properties in the region, this location features cutting-edge fitness and recovery amenities that redefine what Arizonans should expect from their gym including EoS Smart Strength Equipment, a seven-piece smart technology line that personalizes and gamifies each member’s workout to their individual goals and fitness levels.

“We’re committed to raising the bar with every new gym we open, providing the community with premium health and fitness options that cater to all,” said Richard Idgar, COO of EoS Fitness. “This is our 30th location in Arizona and we’re bringing new offerings to make working out fun, challenging and effective.”

The new Phoenix gym offers a wide variety of group fitness and cycling classes and includes the brand’s signature amenities such as the MOVEoS Cinema, a cardio movie theater with surround sound, lined with treadmills, elliptical machines, stationary bikes and stair climbers where members can get their hearts pumping while watching their favorite movies on the big screen. Members wanting to take their functional training up a notch will love the EoS Yard®, a turf functional training area featuring battle ropes, sleds, tire flips and more.

EoS knows it’s not always about putting in the hard work, day in and day out; recovery is essential. For members looking to wind down, this location offers multiple recovery areas including saunas; The Tank, an innovative space with professional grade stretch tables, percussion massagers and compression boots; and a Recovery Room designed for relaxation outfitted with several massage chairs and CryoLounge+ loungers for the ultimate cooldown.

Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with memberships starting as low as $9.99/month, EoS members get access to all these premium amenities coupled with a high energy environment staffed by friendly, knowledgeable fitness experts ready to assist.

For more information or to join, visit: EoSFitness.com.

About EoS Fitness

EoS Fitness, a leader in the fitness industry with its High Value. Low Price. (HVLP)® gyms, is an inclusive and welcoming organization committed to empowering exercise practitioners of all experience levels. With more than 125+ locations open or on the way in Arizona, Florida, Nevada, Southern California, Texas and Utah, EoS Fitness is rapidly expanding. Providing serious fitness options, EoS Fitness offers the best equipment, high-energy workout classes, and extensive personal training options starting at just $9.99 per month. www.eosfitness.com.