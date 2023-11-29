HRC Fertility Unveils First-Ever IVF Treatment Giveaway in Celebration of Its 35th Anniversary

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HRC Fertility Center (HRC), one of Southern California’s most trusted fertility clinics, announced the launch of its first-ever IVF Treatment Giveaway. This comes on the heels of the center’s announcement from earlier this summer celebrating its 35th anniversary, where it unveiled a series of special egg freezing packages, including a highly competitive package priced at $3,500 (compared to the industry average of ~ $10,000-20,000).

Recognized among Newsweek’s Top 40 Best Fertility Clinics of 2023, HRC has been helping Southern California families for more than three decades through ongoing treatment advances, state-of-the-art innovations and sourcing world-renowned physicians to provide unmatched patient care. The center’s most recent additions include award-winning physicians, Dr. Sahar Wertheimer, Dr. Irene Woo and Dr. Sasha Hakman. These highly sought-after reproductive endocrinologists and infertility specialists joined the center’s West Los Angeles and Encino offices last month.

The inspiration behind this giveaway stems from HRC’s mission to make high-quality fertility treatment accessible and attainable for all deserving individuals and families. Since announcing its more affordable anniversary specials in late July, HRC has sold nearly 1,000 egg freezing packages. HRC is responsible for helping to create thousands of families – from 2016 to 2021 alone, HRC has managed to deliver 8,476 successful live births, 10,868 inseminations and 18,905 embryo transfers, thanks to its award-winning physicians and state-of-the-art technology – and the center aims to see these numbers increase over the next five years.

The IVF Treatment Giveaway offers three lucky individuals/families the chance to win the following prizes:

First prize: $20,000 worth of services at an HRC location of your choice, including IVF treatment.

Second prize: An egg freezing cycle accompanied by one free year of storage.

Third prize: A family photo or video shoot with your HRC medical team.

The giveaway is now open, and entries will be accepted until Dec. 1, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Three winners will be randomly selected and unveiled on New Year’s Day.

To learn more about eligibility, criteria, terms and conditions, and rules and regulations, please visit: https://www.havingbabies.com/giveaway/

ABOUT HRC FERTILITY

HRC Fertility is one of the largest providers of advanced fertility treatments in Southern California, boasting 10 locations across Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and San Diego counties. Welcoming individuals, couples, and families from all walks of life, HRC Fertility is dedicated to helping them expand their families. The company was recently recognized on Newsweek's America's Best Fertility Clinics 2023 list. For detailed information about HRC Fertility’s services, locations, and providers, please visit: www.HavingBabies.com.

** HRC is not responsible for any out-of-pocket costs associated with travel and accommodations acquired by the winner(s) to claim any of the three prizes. Furthermore, cash cannot be claimed in place of any of the prizes.