Rootstock Manufacturing ERP Selected to Improve Visibility for Optical Frame Manufacturer’s Operations

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rootstock Software today announced that French high-end optical and sunglass frame manufacturer, J.F. REY, has selected Rootstock Manufacturing Cloud ERP to gain improved visibility into its operations, including inventory, purchasing, production, and finance. By upgrading to Rootstock’s Cloud ERP, J.F. REY will be equipped with a modern, agile platform that’s easily adaptable to its changing business needs, growing range of products, and expanding international team.

With a 30-year history operating out of Marseille, J.F. REY boasts an extensive product line renowned for its avant-garde designs, including features like carbon and wood associations, 3D printing, asymmetric frames, and more. The company caters to opticians and optometrists in major markets across Western and Northern Europe, North America, Japan, and South Korea.

“We’re honored to be working with an innovative company like J.F. REY, who’s well-respected in the industry and highly regarded for its distinctive styles, unmatched quality, and superior service,” said Joe Massa, Chief Revenue Officer at Rootstock Software. “With 4,000 active points of sale around the globe—and this number continues to grow—J.F. REY will be able to utilize our Manufacturing Cloud ERP to become more efficient in producing and delivering its products worldwide.”

“Our previous ERP, which was in place for the past two decades, can no longer adapt to our rapidly changing business needs, so it was time to upgrade,” said Florent McCullough, Deputy General Manager at J.F. REY. “We considered several solutions, but with Rootstock, we will not only reap the benefits of an ERP built on the Salesforce Platform, but also our sales teams will have mobile, work-from-anywhere access to inventory, customer orders, production, and logistics. As they travel and meet with customers around the world, they’ll have this information at their fingertips.”

As part of the qualification process, J.F. REY engaged with two of Rootstock's existing French manufacturing clients. “In speaking with these customers, it was clear why Rootstock is so highly regarded by manufacturers around the world, including those right here in France. All the conversations I had were extremely positive towards Rootstock, especially the company’s responsiveness and willingness to listen to customer feedback. We were also impressed by the customers’ ability to tailor Rootstock to their specific needs as European businesses,” added McCullough.

Rootstock’s selection was also further strengthened by its association with implementation partner Flow Line, also based in France. Flow Line has helped many companies with their digital transformation strategies.

“Flow Line’s expertise and holistic approach to digital integration will be instrumental in our ability to successfully deploy Rootstock. As we get the project underway, we feel comfortable knowing the Flow Line team will be at the helm of our Rootstock Cloud ERP implementation, ensuring integration with our other systems for optimal efficiency,” said McCullough.

“Flow Line is pleased to deploy Rootstock in an international context (both in Europe and North America) with a client for whom the Salesforce Platform allows it to centralize information, as well as distribute it to both its sales teams and management sites,” said Gerard Ramuz, Head of Digital Transformation at Flow Line.

To see why Rootstock is one of the top Manufacturing ERP solutions and how it can help your manufacturing business accelerate growth, schedule a demo today or meet Rootstock at one of its upcoming events.

About Rootstock

Rootstock Software provides the leading Manufacturing Cloud ERP, which empowers hundreds of manufacturers to turbocharge their operations in today’s dynamic, post-pandemic world. Natively built on the Salesforce Platform, Rootstock delivers a futureproof solution. With it, manufacturers gain the agility to continually transform their businesses to meet evolving customer needs, navigate emerging challenges, and accelerate success. In addition, the “connectability” of Rootstock Cloud ERP gives manufacturers the 360° visibility needed to collaborate with suppliers, trading partners, and the broader value chain. As Rootstock continues to grow, stay tuned to the company’s latest customers, career opportunities, and LinkedIn posts.