Infinity Real Estate and Bachow Ventures acquire Ft. Lauderdale Development Site

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infinity Real Estate and Bachow Ventures are partnering to build a mixed-use multifamily project on N. Andrews Avenue in Ft. Lauderdale. The two firms acquired the prime 26,014 square-foot site, which is currently home to Goodyear Auto Service and located in an Opportunity Zone.

Located along the high-density Broward corridor, just steps from the Brightline station, the Downtown property neighbors both Flager Village and Las Olas. Infinity and Bachow Ventures have fully entitled a 316-unit development but have plans to increase the density of the property. The partnership also plans to deliver over 5,000 SF of ground-floor retail.

Infinity Real Estate, led by Managing Partner Steve Kassin and Partner David Berg, continues to focus on urban properties in South Florida. “11 North Andrews presents a unique opportunity to develop residential along the highly visible and accessible corridor. Like our development sites in Little River and Edgewater, 11 North Andrews offers multi-family housing in convenient and accessible locations to meet market demand,” said Berg. “Infinity Real Estate is excited to partner with Bachow Ventures on this opportunity to add to our growing list of high-quality partners in high-quality urban assets,” added Kassin.

Bachow Ventures, led by Noah Bachow, originally contracted the property in 2021. Bachow Ventures successfully entitled the project and sought to capitalize the transaction with a like-minded partner. “11 North Andrews’ proximity to the Brightline, central location within Fort Lauderdale and Opportunity Zone designation attracted us to this site. Our friendship with Infinity Real Estate goes back a long time and we felt that they would be the right partner to develop the site alongside. Acquiring 11 N Andrews allows us to continue growing our South Florida multifamily development platform in high barrier-to-entry markets,” said Bachow.

About Infinity Real Estate

Infinity Real Estate focuses on property-level debt and equity investments in select urban and suburban core locations with proximity to housing, amenities, jobs, and mass transit hubs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York City with an office in Miami Beach. Infinity Real Estate’s $2.5 billion investment track record, encompassing ground-up development, value-add repositioning, adaptive-reuse redevelopment, and historic rehabilitation, spans 4 million square feet of residential, commercial, hospitality, and land assets. By strategically navigating market conditions, fostering long-term and trusted relationships, and exercising creativity, discipline, and diligence, Infinity Real Estate perpetuates its consistent track record of successful investment results.

For more information about Infinity Real Estate and its extensive portfolio of successful real estate ventures, please visit Infinity Collective’s website and follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Bachow Ventures

Bachow Ventures is a vertically integrated Investment and Development firm based in Miami, Florida. Bachow Ventures is focused on acquiring and developing a variety of real assets in the South Florida market. They believe in and apply an innovative approach to an archaic industry. Through the complete implementation of their values and core principles into all aspects of the process, Bachow Ventures delivers on its mission. For more information about Bachow Ventures and its extensive portfolio of successful real estate ventures, please visit bachowventures.com