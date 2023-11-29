OPPSCIENCE Reaffirms Its Commitment to Public Security by Supporting the AGIR Meetings Sponsored by French National Gendarmerie

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OPPSCIENCE, a leader in Intelligence Analysis Management (IAM), reaffirms its support for public security by sponsoring the AGIR event. Following the introduction of its latest version of SPECTRA, a software dedicated to law enforcement, during Milipol Paris, OPPSCIENCE contributes to accelerating the initiatives of the National Gendarmerie on the seek of innovations.

MEETINGS AT AGIR: UNDERSTANDING THE NEEDS OF THE GENDARMERIE FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT

Strengthening the dialogue between law enforcement and the technology industry is the goal of the AGIR exhibition (Accompagnement par la Gendarmerie de l’Innovation, de l’Industrie et de la Recherche). Initiated by the innovation unit of the National Gendarmerie, this exhibition enables innovators in the Gendarmerie community, specialized units, project directors, and other innovative industries to meet and exchange ideas. AGIR took place on November 28th at Station F, in Paris, allowing participants to understand the current and future needs of the Gendarmerie in crime-fighting and security enhancement.

SPECTRA SOFTWARE: EQUIPPING LAW ENFORCEMENT WITH CUTTING-EDGE TECHNOLOGIES FOR CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION

Supporting law enforcement by providing tailored and high-performing solutions is among OPPSCIENCE's missions. Indeed, its software allows massive data analysis and processing for law enforcement under security. SPECTRA can now be used by French ministry operatives through ANFSI (Agence du numérique des forces de sécurité intérieure). The latter operates under the joint authority of the directors-general of the French National Gendarmerie and the French National Police. It succeeds the ST(SI)² (The French Homeland Security Information Systems and Technologies Department), with which OPPSCIENCE has been collaborating for over a dozen years.

ANFSI chose OPPSCIENCE due to SPECTRA’s advanced capabilities in the analysis of all data types (images, videos, audios, texts) from any source, system, and infrastructure. It highlights relationships between different information to form a comprehensive and contextualized view of known information on a searched subject. It enables investigators to save up to 60% of time by automating data collection, analysis, and contextualization processes. The goal is to make complex and strategic decision-making more efficient, informed, and effective. SPECTRA is GDPR compliant and ensures data security and traceability.

PARTNER WITH THE AGIR MEETINGS TO STRENGTHEN TIES BETWEEN LAW ENFORCEMENT & INNOVATION INDUSTRY

By supporting the 2023 edition of the AGIR meetings alongside GICAT, OPPSCIENCE aims to materialize and accelerate ongoing programs within the National Gendarmerie by presenting innovative technological solutions.

OPPSCIENCE solutions are deployed among thousands of law enforcement agents, including several hundred criminal investigators (OPJ). The software is also used within the Ministry of Armed Forces as part of the Artemis.IA project.

Amid the constant evolution and increasing diversity of digital threats, these technologies offer law enforcement and intelligence services essential flexibility to adapt their methods and optimize their operational actions.

Organized attacks, trafficking, scams, identity manipulations... data related to these cases are scattered across multiple systems. Manually gathering them, extracting key information, and contextualizing them is extremely time-consuming. Without a tool to fully exploit the information contained in existing data, the risk of missing important elements increases. Equipping law enforcement with innovative technologies to assist in their missions is crucial to ensuring their performance. Big Data is a rich source of knowledge, provided we have the solutions to understand it. Finding French solutions to tomorrow's challenges is one of the goals of this event.

ABOUT OPPSCIENCE

OPPSCIENCE is a French software publisher, specialized in Big Data and artificial intelligence. It became a leader in the field of Intelligence Analysis Management by designing technologies to transform scattered and multi-format data into knowledge directly accessible to end-users from a single-entry point. The technologies implemented are derived from the semantic web, knowledge modeling techniques, and natural language processing. OPPSCIENCE solutions are currently deployed to over 300,000 users in France and internationally.

ABOUT AGIR

AGIR is an event organized by the Gendarmerie nationale's innovation unit to accelerate programs, share solutions and discover operational examples. Following the meetings held during AGIR 2021, over €1.5 million in contract have been signed by the Gendarmerie/Governement agencies. Gather the Gendarmerie community of innovators, specialized units, future equipment project managers and industrial partners.

Strengthen ties/ connections with departmental and interdepartmental authorities and forces.

Share our needs, support capacity-building initiatives and discover potential solutions.

Promote, realize and accelerate the current programs by introducing new technical solutions.

Build an ever-expanding innovation ecosystem!

Increase dialogue and initiate communications!

