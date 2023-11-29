StretchLab Reaches New Heights with Opening of 400th Studio

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StretchLab, the global leader in assisted stretching, announced today the opening of its 400th location, StretchLab University Village in Colorado Springs. The opening of the University Village studio marks a first-of-its-kind milestone for an assisted stretching brand, further solidifying StretchLab’s title as the leader of the modality as the largest assisted stretching brand. The franchise's 400th studio opens just 8 months after its 300th open studio milestone, with the brand having opened a location every three days in 2023. Having secured over 900 signed franchise agreements, StretchLab also has many more studios in development around the globe.

“Just five years ago, assisted stretching was not a well-known practice, mostly reserved for professional athletes. But StretchLab has led the charge in changing that perception, surpassing 400 locations and making assisted stretching accessible to hundreds of communities in record time,” said Verdine Baker, President of StretchLab. “Since the pandemic, we have opened a studio every three days, demonstrating that there is extreme demand for assisted stretching as a recovery service, and we are so fortunate to partner with talented franchisees across the country to meet that demand.”

“We are honored to be the 400th studio, particularly since there were only four StretchLabs open when we joined the brand,” said Terry Rackley, owner of StretchLab University Village. “This is our seventh StretchLab studio, and we have an amazing team already assembled that is passionate about their members and lives by StretchLab's core values. I’m extremely proud of our team and look forward to helping serve our community.”

Along with the University Village studio in Colorado Springs, StretchLab recently debuted studios in Huntsville, AL; Detroit, MI; Asheville, NC; Seattle, WA; and Washington DC, among many other cities. The brand also continues to make strides internationally, with a presence in Australia, Canada, Mexico, Kuwait, Japan, and at Sea across Princess Cruises’ fleet of 15 cruise ships.

On the education front, StretchLab proudly leads the industry as its Flexologist Training Program (FTP) was accredited by the Institute for Credentialing Excellence (ICE) at the end of 2022. Since receiving this accreditation, the brand has certified more than 3,377 Flexologists across the country.

Backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands, StretchLab has a widespread and devoted following. At StretchLab, clients work one-on-one with highly trained Flexologists™ in an open, modern and friendly environment to increase mobility and flexibility and achieve a deeper, more advanced stretch than one can get on their own. Studios utilize Physmodo MAPS technology, which tracks mobility, muscle activation, posture, and body symmetry, to create individually tailored and more holistic stretching programs for clients to achieve their wellness goals.

Founded in 2015, StretchLab is the largest assisted stretching brand that was created to help people through customized flexibility services. It offers one-on-one and group assisted stretching sessions to customers across a broad range of age and fitness levels. StretchLab's advanced "Flexologist" instructors hold a nationally recognized certificate in assisted stretching, accredited by the Institute for Credentialing Excellence, following extensive training both in the classroom and on the job. Ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500, Fastest-Growing Franchises and Top New Franchises three years running, as well as Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 in 2020 and 2021. The brand is headquartered in Irvine, CA and backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands. To learn more about StretchLab, visit www.stretchlab.com.