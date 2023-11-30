BYD Selects AWS to Accelerate Global Expansion

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that BYD, the world’s leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles (NEV), including hybrid and battery electric vehicles, has selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider for its connected vehicle platform to help support the automaker’s global business.

BYD is the leading automaker in NEV sales, selling more than 5 million vehicles across 70 countries and regions. AWS provides a scalable, reliable, and secure foundation for BYD’s core operations, including Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), which stores vehicle system data, offering industry-leading durability, availability, scalability, and security. Using Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) and Amazon CloudFront, a content distribution network service, BYD built a connected vehicle architecture capable of deploying new functions and applications automatically, including the latest in-car navigation or infotainment services, to provide drivers and passengers with high-performance and interactive in-vehicle experiences in real time. Collectively, these services help BYD provide drivers with a more tailored driving and in-car entertainment experience, including voice-activated temperature, music, and feature control in different languages, as well as remote features, like preheating and cooling vehicles before entering.

By running its connected vehicle platform on AWS, BYD can deliver automated updates that enhance vehicle safety, operation, maintenance efficiency, and the overall driving experience in any part of the world. For example, these updates enable drivers to use the BYD app to monitor the status of their vehicle, including its battery charge and driving range, remotely lock and unlock doors and windows, and locate their car in a parking lot.

To ensure its drivers’ data is safe, BYD uses AWS capabilities to manage security for its vehicles, improve governance, and maintain regulatory compliance for its overseas connected vehicle platform. For example, BYD uses a broad set of AWS security, identity, and compliance services to achieve seven-layer protection for connected vehicles applications, guarding against common vulnerabilities and cyberattacks.

BYD is also using Amazon to provide an in-vehicle audio experience, and its connected vehicles in Europe are now equipped with Amazon Music to provide high-quality music streaming. The feature comes standard on new vehicles, including the BYD SEAL model launched at IAA MOBILITY 2023, and it allows drivers to explore their music library or control their favorite playlist or podcast by simply using voice commands. Providing further value to existing owners, the feature will be available in additional models in Europe through an over-the-air update.

“AWS is providing the innovation and security that will help us deliver connected vehicles around the world with the safety, comfort, and convenience that continue to delight our customers,” said Brian Luo, assistant general manager of BYD Branding and PR Division. “We share AWS’s belief that security and customer obsession are paramount. As BYD embarks on its global expansion, we are confident our work with AWS will lead to revolutionary automotive solutions and provide more users around the world with reliable, intelligent, and connected vehicle experiences.”

“AWS’s proven technology is helping BYD expand its global business, bringing electric vehicles to new parts of the world,” said Wendy Bauer, vice president and general manager of Automotive and Manufacturing at AWS. “As BYD looks to the cloud to continue its pace of innovation, AWS is pleased to support its quest to build an industry-leading connected car platform, create unique experiences for drivers, and enable the global expansion of its business. We look forward to continuing our work and bringing our customers’ vision of future mobility to life.”

