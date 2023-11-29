Ryan Named One of the 2023 Best Workplaces for Inclusion in Canada for the Third Time in Four Years

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been named to the 2023 list of Best Workplaces™ for Inclusion in Canada by Great Place to Work®—a distinction achieved for the third time in four years. The Firm, with six offices throughout Canada located in Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec, is one of 100 companies to achieve this recognition.

“It is an honor to be named to this prestigious list multiple times, as it highlights our ongoing commitment to making Ryan a great workplace for all,” said Ryan President of Canadian Operations Garry Round. “I am tremendously proud of our team for continuously striving to empower our work environment that makes all our team members feel included and accepted.”

The Best Workplaces for Inclusion in Canada list is based on direct feedback from the employees of the hundreds of organizations surveyed by Great Place to Work. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work-Certified™ in the past year, and at least 90% of employees must agree they are treated fairly, regardless of personal characteristics such as gender, ethnicity, age, or sexual orientation. Companies who received the top employee responses to inclusion-related Trust Index statements were named to this year’s list.

The full list of Best Workplaces for Inclusion in Canada can be found here.

