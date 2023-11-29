Smart Eye’s Market-Leading Driver Monitoring Software Included in New Volvo EX90

GOTHENBURG, Sweden & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smart Eye, the leading developer of AI-based driver monitoring technology, today announced that its premium Driver Monitoring System (DMS) software is included in the new Volvo EX90, Volvo Cars’ all-electric flagship SUV. Smart Eye’s DMS is a key component in the Volvo EX90 Driver Understanding System (DUS), which will provide a deeper understanding of the state of the driver to help further enhance traffic safety.

Volvo Cars is breaking new grounds in active safety by introducing and standardizing a DUS in its new fully electric EX90. It combines the industry’s first dual camera DUS with a capacitive steering wheel. Powered by Smart Eye’s advanced AI algorithms that analyze driver eye, face, head, and body movements, the system enables a deeper understanding of what’s happening with people inside of a vehicle, and in particular when a driver, for some reason, is not entirely concentrated on the driving task. This will allow the Volvo EX90 to warn and act when necessary but also, and just as important, to stay out of the way when the driver does not need assistance.

“We’re proud to work with Volvo Cars to deliver advanced road safety technology,” said Martin Krantz, CEO and Founder of Smart Eye. “As two Swedish companies committed to stellar safety and impeccable design, this collaboration signifies great progress in an initiative that’s been prioritized in Sweden – and globally – for decades: to reduce road fatalities and save lives. The suite of advanced technologies that form the Volvo EX90’s driver understanding system ensure the best performance and accuracy, further enhancing safety.”

“Smart Eye’s leading DMS software is a key component in our Driver Understanding System, where once more, Volvo Cars’ state-of-the-art research will further help drivers avoid collisions,” said Åsa Haglund, Head of Volvo Cars Safety Center. “For decades, Smart Eye has proven its strength in delivering outstanding measurement technology for driver behavior studies. Bringing that competence to bear directly in our products is a natural next step and tightly aligns with Volvo Cars’ commitment to continued innovation for everyone’s safety.”

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions – companies it acquired in 2021 – Smart Eye’s multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior. In automotive, Smart Eye provides the world’s leading driver monitoring systems and next generation interior sensing solutions that improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company also offers complete hardware and software driver monitoring systems for fleet aftermarket installation and for small-volume OEMs. Built on two decades of automotive experience, Smart Eye’s technology has been proven by 229 design wins from 20 of the world’s leading car manufacturers, including BMW, Polestar and Geely. Smart Eye’s driver monitoring software is already included in more than 1,000,000 cars on the road today. Smart Eye was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Sweden with offices in the US, UK, Germany, Denmark, Egypt, Singapore, China and Japan.