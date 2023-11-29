Ciena Invests in U.S. Manufacturing with Flex to Support BEAD-funded Projects, Strengthen Domestic Supply Chain and Add High-Tech Jobs

HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ciena® (NYSE: CIEN), a U.S.-based networking systems, services and software company, is adding domestic manufacturing through an expanded agreement with global diversified manufacturer Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX). Ciena is expected to begin production of the industry’s first pluggable optical line terminals (OLTs) as well as its optical network units (ONU) at a Flex factory in the U.S. in mid-2024.

Advancing its commitment to roll out high-speed broadband to unserved and underserved communities, Ciena’s investments will support the U.S. government’s Broadband Equity Adoption and Deployment (BEAD) projects, create new jobs and help broadband service providers comply with the Build America, Buy America (BABA) requirements.

Under the terms of the agreement, Flex will provide advanced manufacturing capabilities, including specialized optical transceiver assembly, and supply chain services, enabling Ciena to quickly ramp high-volume production of its innovative pluggable OLTs and ONUs at scale. This U.S. expansion builds on a 20-year global relationship. As a result of its partnership with Flex, Ciena is positioned to enable U.S. network providers with greater ability to leverage the BEAD program to expand their local footprint and business opportunities.

Key Facts:

Ciena has developed a unique and disruptive pluggable OLT technology that is designed and now, through its partnership with Flex, will be manufactured in America. A key enabling technology in next generation broadband deployments, Ciena’s pluggable OLTs are part of a comprehensive broadband portfolio that includes access infrastructure, middle mile networks, and essential software and services.

Adding to its existing portfolio of innovations that reduce the environmental impact of communication networks, Ciena’s pluggable OLTs greatly increase network sustainability and efficiency by connecting more homes at higher speeds per unit of power and space than competing solutions. Additionally, Ciena’s host routing platforms are already 25G ready, future-proofing service provider network investment without the need for hardware replacement, further maximizing the solutions’ sustainable footprint.

Ciena will also develop its next-generation 25GS-PON pluggable OLTs and ONUs in the U.S., providing a seamless evolution path for service providers to build open, modular, and scalable broadband networks.

Executive Comments:

“As stewards of the digital networks that underpin our lives, we are excited to announce the first U.S.-based manufacture of our unique pluggable optical line terminal (OLT) solution. We take immense pride in advancing American innovation and strengthening domestic supply chains. We look forward to continuing to work closely with the NTIA and Department of Commerce to advance its mission to connect the unconnected and create greater opportunities for all communities.”

- Gary Smith, President and CEO, Ciena



“Our expanded manufacturing agreement with Ciena is a testament to our mutual commitment to provide high-quality, reliable technologies that accelerate the ability to address America’s next-generation broadband deployment needs. We appreciate the trust Ciena has placed in Flex through our 20-year partnership and look forward to quickly ramping in-region advanced manufacturing with sustainable practices.”

- Rob Campbell, President of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud, Flex



“We applaud Ciena’s shift towards U.S. manufacturing for their advanced optical technology and silicon solutions to further enable BEAD with BABA products. Coupled with Harmonic’s market-leading virtual cOS™ core and Ripple outdoor nodes, Ciena’s OLT pluggables are poised to enable 10G FTTx to millions of American homes from the more than 100K Harmonic nodes deployed in the U.S.”

- Dan Gledhill, Senior Vice President, Broadband Business Operations, Harmonic



“At a time when connectivity is the lifeline for education, healthcare, and public safety, Zayo is taking decisive steps to close the digital divide and bring robust connectivity to underserved communities. We commend Ciena’s plans to expand local manufacturing and their continued work to accelerate the roll-out of high-speed connectivity for unserved and underserved populations across America."

- Joel Daly, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs and Product Strategy, Zayo



“We are dedicated to making high-speed fiber connectivity available across the state of Maryland, closing the digital divide to deliver equal opportunities for all. Part of achieving this goal is to use best-in-class technology, something that Ciena has proven to deliver at the highest levels across the globe. We commend Ciena for their investment in the development of U.S. products which meet the Buy America guidelines required for BEAD funding. This will support our efforts to address the lack of broadband connectivity in under-connected areas.”

- Drew Van Dopp, President and CEO, Maryland Broadband

For more resources about Ciena’s efforts to support BEAD-funded projects and to learn more about the procurement, architecture, construction, and monetization approach to a successful broadband network deployment, visit Ciena’s Broadband Insights hub.

Ciena has a long history in technology innovation and delivering world-first technology breakthroughs is part of the company’s DNA. From the industry’s first metro DWDM, to first coherent 40G, 100G, 200G, 400G, 800G and, more recently 1.6 Tb/s, Ciena is known for its leadership in optical technology.

Ciena’s technology supports 85% of the world’s largest service providers as well as cloud and regional service providers, enterprise networks, financial services, healthcare, utilities, media and entertainment, and more.

Ciena’s Digital Inclusion program includes a $10 million five year investment to unlock opportunities for underserved students through enhanced access, enabling technologies, and digital learning. Ciena collaborates with non-profit and charitable organizations in the U.S. and globally to advance this mission.

