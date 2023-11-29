Korea Telecom Selects HPE Aruba Networking SD-WAN to Help Deliver Faster Global Connectivity for Enterprises via AWS Cloud WAN

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced Korea Telecom (KT) has selected the HPE Aruba Networking EdgeConnect SD-WAN platform to provide edge-to-cloud integration with AWS Cloud WAN, allowing KT to offer its customers a faster, higher performance and cost-effective alternative to using an MPLS network for global branch office connectivity.

HPE is also announcing a new partnership with KT, which will allow KT to provide its customers with a globally-managed SD-WAN service, enabled by HPE Aruba Networking, that acts as a cloud on-ramp, simplifying edge-to-cloud connectivity using the AWS global backbone network.

“A modernized network is the backbone for powering next-generation digital experiences and enabling new business models by securing enterprise applications and maximizing performance from any location or device,” said Phil Mottram, executive vice president and general manager, HPE Aruba Networking. “With this newly formed partnership, KT can leverage the HPE Aruba Networking EdgeConnect SD-WAN platform to expand its services to customers and locations in other regions outside of South Korea and APJ, providing best-in-class performance optimization, cloud onramp and operational capabilities for campus, branch, WAN, and remote workers.”

This new offering from KT demonstrates the value of HPE’s multi-cloud networking capabilities. HPE Aruba Networking EdgeConnect SD-WAN utilizes AWS Cloud WAN to provide advanced SD-WAN capabilities that make it easy for organizations to preserve and extend on-premises network segments into AWS, helping increase data security, access control, and performance.

“Having insights into network performance and end-user experience becomes a powerful tool for enterprises that are managing globally distributed SD-WAN deployments,” said Sang-Ki Lee, executive vice president, KT Global Telecom DX Business Department. “Our partnership with HPE will allow our customers to adapt to changing business needs by delivering maximum network and application performance from the edge to the cloud.”

Recently, HPE Aruba Networking was recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN. This is the sixth year in a row that HPE Aruba Networking has been positioned in the Leaders’ Quadrant by Gartner.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open, and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN, Jonathan Forest, Naresh Singh, Andrew Lerner, Karen Brown, 27 September 2023.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

This Magic Quadrant report was previously known as Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure. HPE acquired Silver Peak in 2020.

Silver Peak was recognized as a Leader in the 2018, 2019, and 2020 reports and again in 2021 as part of HPE.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.