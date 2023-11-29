Rapid Finance Partners With Ramp To Provide Small Businesses With Faster Access To Capital

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rapid Finance, an industry leader helping small businesses gain access to working capital when they need it most, and Ramp, the spend management platform designed to help businesses save time and money, today announced a partnership to provide small businesses on Ramp’s platform with preferred access to Rapid Finance’s financing options.

In today’s high-interest rate environment, business owners need financial options to be able to grow and plan for short and long-term success. Since 2005, Rapid Finance has funded over $3 billion to small businesses and remains committed to helping businesses succeed by offering competitive financing for their capital needs. Ramp is similarly committed to helping its customers succeed through finance automation software that modernizes back-end operations and helps businesses get more out of every dollar and hour. With this partnership, small businesses on Ramp have access to more financing options to secure the capital they need to effectively run and grow their operations.

“In this market, business owners are under increased financial pressure and need more access to financing to meet their capital needs,” said Michael Cohen, VP of Partnerships, Ramp. “We’re proud to partner with Rapid Finance to deliver businesses the tools they need to grow.”

“Ramp is at the forefront of modernizing how small businesses manage their spend and that fits well with our mission to leverage the latest technology to streamline how business owners gain access to much needed capital,” said Will Tumulty, CEO, Rapid Finance. “Both of our organizations share a commitment to cultivating healthier businesses and have a deep understanding of how small businesses operate and what they need to succeed.”

About Ramp

Ramp is the ultimate platform for modern finance teams. From spend management and expense management software, to bill payments and vendor management, Ramp's all-in-one solution is designed to automate finance operations and build healthier businesses. Over 15,000 businesses have switched to Ramp to cut their expenses by an average of 5% and close their books 8x faster. Learn more at ramp.com.

About Rapid Finance/Rapid Enterprise

Since 2005, Rapid Finance has been supporting the growth and success of small businesses across the U.S. Powered by a thoughtful combination of technology, speed and deep industry expertise, the Rapid Enterprise business line provides Lending-as-a-service solutions to enterprise clients. With modular, flexible and scalable financial solutions, Rapid Enterprise solutions are customized to our enterprise partners’ needs. Learn more at www.rapidfinance.com.