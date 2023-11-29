Rimini ONE™ Helps MYOB Achieve System Reliability and Operational Efficiency

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software, and a Salesforce and AWS partner, today announced MYOB, a leading SaaS provider based in Australia, has selected Rimini ONE™ to streamline and enhance the support of one of its core platforms. The decision allows MYOB’s internal development team to focus on delivering more strategic outcomes for the company.

MYOB’s Quest for a Strategic Software Support and Managed Services Partner

MYOB is a business management platform that brings together key workflows for small and medium sized enterprises, from finance and supply chain to employee and project management. Since the early nineties, MYOB has been part of the fabric of doing business in Australia and New Zealand, helping businesses start, survive, and succeed.

The company’s ecosystem relies on CRM and ERP solutions that have been fundamental to its operations for decades. MYOB conducted an extensive market scan to find a partner to support these solutions and that could truly comprehend its unique needs.

“Rimini Street was the clear choice for us. They weren’t just looking to sell us what they’ve got off the shelf. The team really wanted to understand our systems, processes, and our problems to ensure a good fit,” said Catherine Quinn, platform delivery lead at MYOB.

Stefan Vargheese, engineering manager at MYOB, echoed her sentiments: “It was not a one-size-fits-all solution. Rimini Street really took our needs and business goals into consideration. Having managed services and issue resolution in a seamless, end-to-end solution, without multiple vendors or multiple tickets, was a no-brainer for us.”

MYOB Improves Efficiency and Talent Retention with Rimini ONETM

MYOB chose Rimini ONE, an end-to-end outsourcing solution for enterprise applications, databases, and technology software, to manage its Siebel platform. This increases efficiencies, ensures seamless operations, fosters collaborative issue resolution, and enables expertly tailored solutions.

Ensuring Uninterrupted Operations

Business continuity and system uptime are paramount for MYOB as their agents and customers require uninterrupted access to their software. “Rimini Street gives us peace of mind that our core applications will be available whenever they are needed,” added Quinn.

Cultivating Collaborative Issue Resolution

Rimini Street takes a proactive approach pinpointing and remedying the root causes of issues, working closely with MYOB engineers for faster resolution.

Delivering Expertise and Custom Solutions

The Rimini Street approach provides MYOB with expertise and skillsets to tackle any scenario. “They throw themselves in, understand the problem and work out the best solution. There have been a few things that they haven’t seen before, but that absolutely hasn’t fazed them at all,” explained Quinn.

Switching to Rimini ONE opened more opportunities for MYOB and empowered the team to work more efficiently and more flexibly, as well as save costs. “Rimini ONE provides a truly one-of-a-kind solution that’s a must for modern-day organizations,” said Vargheese.

Rimini ONE eliminated the need for the team to spend time on after-hours support, resulting in increased productivity, improved work-life balance, and enhanced talent retention. Vargheese noted, “The team is more productive when they’re working on strategic, future-focused projects. The partnership is definitely paying off dividends.”

“We are pleased to work with MYOB to help them optimize their IT ecosystem and empower their development team to focus on strategic innovation,” said Craig Mackereth, executive vice president of global service delivery at Rimini Street. “This partnership underscores Rimini Street’s commitment to providing tailored, end-to-end support solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients and enable them to achieve their business objectives with confidence.”

Access additional details on how Rimini Street enables MYOB here.

Explore the full Rimini Street portfolio of ultra-responsive, trusted and proven support, managed services, security, integration, observability, professional services and Rimini ONE™ end-to-end outsourcing solutions for SAP, Oracle and Salesforce applications to support competitive advantage, profitability and growth.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000® Company, is a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software and a Salesforce and AWS partner. The Company has operations globally and offers a comprehensive family of unified solutions to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize enterprise application, database, and technology software, and enables clients to achieve better business outcomes, significantly reduce costs and reallocate resources for innovation. To date, over 5,300 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector, and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted enterprise software solutions provider. To learn more, please visit riministreet.com, and connect with Rimini Street on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn. (IR-RMNI)

