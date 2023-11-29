CommunityWFM and Newbridge Business Solutions Create Partnership to Jointly Pursue Growth Opportunities

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CommunityWFM, one of the premier contact center workforce management software solutions in the industry, today announced that it has formed a new partnership with Newbridge Business Solutions.

A suite of unique and industry leading solutions combined with a concierge level professional services team enables Newbridge to provide contact centers with full service turnkey software capabilities. Companies select Newbridge to create and maintain their entire contact center technology stack through seamless and professionally managed integrations. The primary offering provided by Newbridge is their first to market AI natural voice interactive voice response (IVR) solution called CSci™. Additional implemented technologies include CCaaS (contact center as a service), UCaaS (unified communications as a service), workforce management (WFM) through CommunityWFM, and more. The flexibility of the Newbridge product suite enables the company to quickly create customized solutions for each customer regardless of their specific needs.

“We are excited to be one of the preferred technology vendors for Newbridge and look forward to providing their loyal contact center customers with our leading workforce management technology,” said Roger Woolley, Chief Marketing Officer of CommunityWFM.

The partnership between the two companies creates a strategic opportunity for CommunityWFM to pursue new markets and endeavors. Traditionally sold as part of a product suite, the best of breed approach provided by Newbridge allows CommunityWFM to further expand its product alignment to some of the top solutions in the contact center industry.

“CommunityWFM is an ideal fit for our customer centric business model,” said Steven Cramer, Chief Information Officer of Newbridge. “Having the ability to leverage not only their industry leading contact center workforce management software but also their extensive knowledge and expertise will help Newbridge provide an even stronger offering for our customers.”

The two companies have already started the process of collaborating on joint business to drive additional revenue. Please contact us to learn more about the partnership or for additional information about partner programs and opportunities.

About CommunityWFM

CommunityWFM provides a unique, modern, and automated approach to contact center workforce management technology. After spending over a decade combining forecasting, scheduling, intraday management, adherence monitoring, mobile capabilities, and more into a single application, the CommunityWFM solution remains unmatched in its sophistication and maturity. With two product versions, Enterprise and Essentials, CommunityWFM is delivered to customers and partners with a passion for service and world-class deployment and onboarding methodologies. Leading companies spanning many different geographies and industries rely on CommunityWFM every day as the backbone of their contact center operations.

To learn more about the product or to join our reseller network, visit us at www.CommunityWFM.com. You can also find us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

About Newbridge

Newbridge Business Solutions is the leader in customer experience contact center technology. Our concierge professional service team supports your organization with strategic Customer Science (CSci™) and industry knowledge like no other. In an industry price-point comparison, Newbridge outperforms the competition, consistently providing shorter implementation times, a higher level of service (concierge), and consistently high product performance. Our Customer Science (CSci™) solutions, UCaaS, CCaaS, and CPaaS, includes Omnichannel, Interactive Voice Response (IVR), social media, Workforce Management (WFM), API's and Office Phone Products. We support your total Customer Experience (CX) solution.