Intelinair Announces Collaboration with Hubner Industries, LLC to Develop Innovative Digital Platform to Manage Seed Corn Production

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelinair and Hubner Industries, LLC announced a strategic multi-year collaboration agreement to create a new innovative digital platform specifically to manage hybrid seed corn production. Under the terms of the agreement, Intelinair will use its high-resolution imagery and data analytics to help growers more efficiently identify issues in the field throughout the season and inform real-time seed production management decisions to protect yield potential.

“We are excited to partner with Doug Hubner and his team at Hubner Industries, a family-owned business that has been in the seed production, treatment, packaging, and distribution industry for more than 50 years,” said Tim Hassinger, CEO & President at Intelinair. “Through this new platform, we will be able to address the specific needs of seed production using our technology.”

The platform will simplify or automate some of the seed production practices used today, as well as help streamline decisions and dispatch field scouts to identify issues in the field throughout the season.

“Production managers need a way to closely and efficiently manage every acre of their seed crop, giving confidence to their seed partners they will have the highest quality seed,” said Douglas J. Hubner, President at Hubner Industries, LLC. “What we are doing with Intelinair is going to be a game-changer for our production team as it will give us the best of both worlds. Real-time information through the combination of high-resolution imagery and data analytics, along with scouting tools for the boots on the ground in the fields, will help us manage our workflow and decisions throughout the growing season. We expect this combination will increase our yield by 2-3 percent and will deliver higher quality seed across every acre.”

Other terms of the collaboration agreement were not disclosed.

About Intelinair

Intelinair elevates agronomic management decisions by providing insights all season long to farmers and ag retailers through its easy-to-use interactive platform. High resolution aerial imagery from fixed wing airplane, satellite, or drones provides whole field views increasing efficiency by prioritizing fields and offering assurance that fields are monitored and reviewed for timely decision making and identifying sustainability opportunities. Intelinair analyzes millions of acres in the U.S. and several other countries from its headquarters in Indianapolis, Indiana. Learn more at intelinair.com.

About Hubner Industries, LLC

Hubner Industries, LLC is a family-owned seed production company that was established in 1972. Hubner Industries, LLC produces high quality hybrid seed corn, soybean seed and distribution services for the seed industry. The company manages seed production in some of the most fertile ground in Eastern Illinois and Western Indiana with conditioning facilities in Muncie, Ill. and West Lebanon, Ind. For more information, visit hubnerindustries.com.