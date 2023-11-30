GrandPrix Originals USA Celebrates Success with Official Gulf Licensed Apparel Launch

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Executives with GrandPrix Originals USA, have signed a licensing agreement with Gulf Oil Limited Partnership that brings an exciting line of official apparel to the United States. The world-class gear debuted to the public during the international Porsche event, Rennsport Reunion 7 in Monterey, Calif. on September 28-October 1, 2023, with overwhelming response from motorsports enthusiasts and Gulf racing fans.

GrandPrix Originals brings the drive and lifestyle of the motorsports and racing scene to life through high-quality, fashionable products. About 3 years ago, motorsports enthusiasts passionate about the brand founded GrandPrix Originals USA to bring the products to the United States.

“Since Gulf Oil’s first Le Mans victory 55 years ago with the Ford GT to the mighty Porsche 917s that kept the livery in the winner’s circle, the light blue and orange have become beloved worldwide,” said Jonathan Sieger, CEO of GrandPrix Originals. “That is why GRANDPRIX ORIGINALS EUROPE offers a stunning line of the largest collection of Gulf apparel worldwide. Previously, Americans could only purchase those handcrafted exclusive items in Europe, like at Le Mans Classic. We are excited that this new agreement allows us to bring this heritage Gulf line to the US, and we’ve got much more coming.”

Under the new agreement, GrandPrix Originals USA now offers a large selection of Gulf products that have been sold worldwide. The company started with a selection of 30+ products at Rennsport Reunion 7, many of which sold out at the event. New designs continue to make their way in for the holidays, as well as a full collection in the future.

“We are excited to add the GrandPrix Originals USA name to our family of merchandise licensees. With this agreement, fans in the US can wear the famous orange and blue livery in celebration of the brand’s more than 120 years of heritage,” said Nikki Fales, vice president of marketing and payments at Gulf Oil Limited Partnership.

Over the years, the famous Gulf Racing livery appeared in sports car racing, Formula1 and other forms of motorsports. It has adorned factory entries from Porsche, Ford, Aston Martin and McClaren. Privateers and enthusiasts have often added the blue and orange scheme to their vehicles.

“Steve McQueen’s character ‘Michael Delaney’, and the unmistakable blue and orange Gulf logo on his driver’s suit and Gulf livery on the infamous 917 in the 1971 film ‘Le Mans’ are some of the most memorable looks in motorsports,” said Jeany Zhao, co-owner and CFO at GPO. “Our Michael Delaney series in the Gulf Collection celebrates that era of racing. We are immensely proud and excited about our new relationship with Gulf Oil LP and look forward to what we can bring to American racing and fashion enthusiasts. All of us at GPO truly love motorsports. To us, this isn't just merchandise; it's a tribute to an iconic legacy and the impeccable craftsmanship we stand by.”

GrandPrix Originals USA will offer the following Gulf Racing items for sale in both men’s and women’s sizes:

Lambskin, leather, cotton and lightweight jackets

Polos and T-shirts

Shoes

Hats

Leather and canvas bags / luggage

“All of our products are designed, developed and manufactured to perform,” said Marco Ruf, co-owner of GPO. “From buttery soft lambskin jackets to rugged bags, each is a work of functional art. Our apparel fits right in wherever there is speed and style.”

To learn more, visit the online store at https://www.grandprixoriginalsusa.com.

About GrandPrix Originals USA

GrandPrix Originals USA was founded by motorsports enthusiasts to offer luxury, high-quality racing lifestyle apparel and shoes in the USA. The company brings the drive and lifestyle of the Grand Prix and endurance racing scene with its icons like Steve McQueen, Le Mans, and Gulf alive through quality and style. For more information, visit www.grandprixoriginalsusa.com.