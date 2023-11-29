Rio Tinto amplifies support for domestic and family violence prevention in Canada

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--During the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, Rio Tinto is strengthening its commitment to address domestic and family violence by expanding support for local organisations across Canada. This year, Rio Tinto is donating $400,000, distributed among 15 organisations that provide essential services to individuals affected by domestic and family violence.

Rio Tinto Iron, Titanium and Diamonds Managing Director Sophie Bergeron said: “ Rio Tinto firmly believes that everyone deserves to feel safe and secure. Our commitment extends beyond the workplace, reaching into communities across Canada. We are dedicated to supporting local organisations that play a pivotal role in ensuring the safety of women, children, and LGBTQ+ community members.”

“ As we stand united against domestic and family violence, I also take a moment to observe the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women on December 6th, commemorating the tragic events of 1989 at Polytechnique Montreal, where I studied. This day serves as a poignant reminder of the ongoing work needed to create a world free from violence.”

Since 2020, Rio Tinto has contributed $1.185 million to this initiative.

This financial support has made a tangible impact on the ground, assisting organisations such as the Northern Mosaic Network. The organisation’s Executive Director, Chelsea Thacker, said: “ Rio Tinto’s donation to our organisation reinforces our ongoing work to see the Northwest Territories be a safer, more equitable place for 2SLGBTQIA+ youth, families, and adults to thrive. As a small, grass-roots collective, we often struggle to have large organisations and businesses really understand the value of the work we’re trying to do here. Rio Tinto’s support helps to show our team that our contributions are making a noticeable impact so that we can keep passionately serving our community without worrying about how we’re going to keep the lights on.”

In its commitment to the safety and well-being of its employees, Rio Tinto provides access to crucial resources, including extra paid leave, emergency accommodation, and financial support should they encounter gender-based violence. Employees also receive comprehensive training to provide safe and effective assistance when needed.

This year, Rio Tinto is partnering with the following 15 organisations:

Notes to editors

Recognizing domestic violence is critical and can help save a life. If someone shares that they have been experiencing domestic violence, it is important to find a way to help that is safe and respectful. Resources on how to help people going through domestic violence can be found here.