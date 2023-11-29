ABK's Edel Beer Wins Gold Medal at the European Beer Star Awards – Again!

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Long-recognised as one of the world’s most prestigious competitions in the brewing industry, the European Beer Star Awards 2023 involved a 150-strong international jury of beer experts, including master brewers, trade journalists and beer sommeliers, blind-tasting 2,356 beers from around the world across 74 different beer styles with gold, silver and bronze awarded in each category.

ABK’s Edel beer emerged victorious once again.

“It’s an astonishing achievement for our brewery to, yet again, win Gold at the Beer Star Awards,” said Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman and co-Founder of ROKiT Drinks, part of the ROKiT Group of Companies. “We are so proud of our 700 year old brewery and all the team there, particularly in this case our Master Brewer Bernd Trick, who produce such outstandingly good beers which are now appreciated and much enjoyed around the world!”

Located in Kaufbeuren, Bavaria, the ABK brewery was founded in 1308 and is one of the oldest breweries in the world.

ABK Beer is part of ROKiT Drinks which is part of the ROKiT group of Companies co-founded by Jonathan Kendrick and John Paul DeJoria.

More information can be found at www.rokit.com and www.european-beer-star.com