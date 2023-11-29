Equity Group Investments: Investor Consortium Partners with Baja Aqua-Farms to Promote Future Growth

ENSENADA, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Continental Grain Company (Conti), Organización Cultiba SAB de CV (Cultiba), Equity Group Investments (EGI), and Castle Harlan Inc. today announced an investment in Baja Aqua-Farms (the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated Bluefin tuna rancher based in Baja California, Mexico.

The partnership provides strategic support and a source of additional capital for the Company to meet the growing demand in the seafood industry. As part of the transaction, Ignacio Sanz from Conti, Juan Ignacio Gallardo Thurlow from Cultiba, Rahul Sen from EGI, and Patrick Zyla from Castle Harlan will join Baja Aqua Farms’ board of directors.

Baja Aqua-Farms is an established leader in Bluefin tuna ranching whose mission is to produce and distribute the highest quality Pacific Bluefin tuna in a sustainable and environmentally responsible manner. The Company’s fresh sashimi grade tuna is sought out by top chefs around the globe for its consistent quality and year-round availability.

Manuel Vazquez, Chief Executive Officer of Baja Aqua-Farms, commented: “We look forward to partnering with the investor consortium. Their combined operational expertise will be a major asset in driving the growth and expansion of our business going forward. In addition, the incoming investor group shares our passion to remain a leader in environmentally sustainable practices, offering unique opportunities for our customers, suppliers, and employees.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Baja Aqua-Farms

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Baja California, Mexico, Baja Aqua-Farms is one of the world’s leading vertically integrated Bluefin tuna ranchers. Located in the pristine oceanic waters of Baja California, the Company produces a variety of tuna products under the most rigorous standards, that are sought out by top chefs and supermarket chains around the globe for its consistent quality and year-round availability. For more information, visit bajaaquafarms.com.

About Continental Grain Company

Continental Grain Company (Conti) is a privately-owned global investor, owner, and operator of companies with more than 200 years of history across the food and agribusiness spectrum. We seek to create long-term value by applying deep industry knowledge, capital and talent to businesses ranging from established market leaders to promising innovators.

We build platforms that leverage our strategic expertise in food production, processing, and distribution to source proprietary deals, working alongside trusted partners and supporting strong management teams. We bring a long-term ownership mindset, concentrating on investment and operating plans that create enduring value and a sustainable, efficient and nutritional food supply chain.

Conti brings people, ideas and resources together to build the businesses that will feed the world. Visit www.continentalgrain.com to learn more.

About Cultiba

Listed on the Mexican Stock Market (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores), Cultiba is a holding company with minority interests in leading food and beverage companies with a track-record of successful integrations and subsequent synergy capture. Cultiba, its subsidiaries, and affiliates aim to drive profitable volume growth and expand EBITDA margins, with a focus on the North American market. For more information, visit www.cultiba.mx.

About Equity Group Investments

Equity Group Investments (EGI) is a private investment firm founded more than 50 years ago by Sam Zell. Backed by private capital, EGI is flexible and opportunistic with a primary focus on direct private investment opportunities but has the in-house expertise to invest across the capital structure. As a long-term investor, EGI actively partners with portfolio company executives to execute strategic planning, implement operational efficiencies, and scale businesses. EGI has grown companies across numerous industries into multi-billion-dollar businesses throughout economic cycles. EGI’s current portfolio includes investments in healthcare, transportation and logistics, infrastructure, energy, consumer, industrial, manufacturing, agri-business, and real estate. For more information, visit www.egizell.com.

About Castle Harlan

Founded in 1987, Castle Harlan is a New York based private equity firm that makes control equity investments in middle market companies, focusing on niche consumer and specialty industrial businesses. Castle Harlan’s investment strategy is concentrated on finding established businesses with steady growth, where they can partner with existing management to provide long-term returns to investors. The firm has completed over 55 acquisitions since its inception worth an aggregate enterprise value in excess of $11 billion. For more information, visit www.castleharlan.com.