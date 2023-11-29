Orlando Magic Transform Guest Experience with Shift4

ALLENTOWN, Pa. & ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The NBA’s Orlando Magic has announced an expanded relationship with Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology. Shift4 has worked with the Magic for several years within the Orlando Magic mobile app and retail stores. With this expansion, Shift4’s commerce solutions will power all concessions payments, including point-of-sale, kiosk and mobile transactions at Amway Center. Additionally, Shift4 will begin processing the Magic’s ticket transactions next season through the company’s integration with Ticketmaster.

“We are proud to expand our relationship with Shift4, providing fans a secure and seamless purchasing experience,” said Executive Vice President of Technology Jeff Lutes. “As a customer-focused organization, the Magic are always exploring ways to provide legendary experiences. As the global leader in the commerce space, Shift4 will further enhance the fan’s journey when they visit us in our home arena.”

“The Magic have always been early adopters. We're excited to see them move forward as one of our first Ticketmaster payments partners,” stated Shift4’s SVP of New Verticals, Anthony Perez. “As the Magic can attest, Shift4's platform continues to drive the most comprehensive commerce experience in Sports & Entertainment.”

In addition to the Magic’s expanded use of Shift4’s commerce solutions, the Magic will continue using Shift4’s VenueNext mobile solutions including mobile ordering, mobile wallet, and the experience marketplace to provide fans with the ultimate gameday experience and enhanced fan flexibility and personalization options. In 2015, the Orlando Magic were the first NBA team to use VenueNext to offer fans improved in-arena functionality, including in-seat delivery and mobile ordering. Over the years, the team has expanded this offering to create a comprehensive virtual currency program, called Magic Money, that has helped innovate and improve the team’s ticket membership products.

Shift4's integrated commerce solutions are used in hundreds of venues across North America, including every major professional sports league as well as colleges and entertainment venues. The company powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.