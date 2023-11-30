Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Conversations Video Series

Two Harbors is pleased to present our Conversations series, where we can delve a little deeper into topics of interest to investors. We plan to release Conversations videos on special topics in the REIT industry or specific to Two Harbors. We hope that you find these helpful and interesting. If you have any questions, please contact Investor Relations at investors@twoharborsinvestment.com

Two Harbors is pleased to present our Conversations series, where we can delve a little deeper into topics of interest to investors. We plan to release Conversations videos on special topics in the REIT industry or specific to Two Harbors. We hope that you find these helpful and interesting. If you have any questions, please contact Investor Relations at investors@twoharborsinvestment.com

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), an Agency RMBS + MSR real estate investment trust, announced today that it has launched several new videos in their Conversations series on their website, which explores topics of interest to investors, including special topics in the REIT industry or specific to Two Harbors.

“ We are excited to bring you this series of informal conversations as a way to provide more insight into the things that we think and talk about every day,” stated Bill Greenberg, Two Harbors’ President and CEO. “ We hope that you will find these educational and informational video conversations interesting and helpful as you think about Two Harbors and our strategy.”

Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Two Harbors Investment Corp., a Maryland corporation, is a real estate investment trust that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights and other financial assets. Two Harbors is headquartered in St. Louis Park, MN.

Additional Information

Stockholders of Two Harbors and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the company at www.twoharborsinvestment.com, at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Internet site at www.sec.gov or by directing requests to: Two Harbors Investment Corp., 1601 Utica Avenue South, Suite 900, St. Louis Park, MN 55416, telephone (612) 453-4100.