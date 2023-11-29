Humantic AI joins the AWS Partner Network to take Customer Obsession one step further

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humantic AI, a Buyer Intelligence company, announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) as an Independent Software Vendor (ISV). By joining the APN, Humantic AI brings its ‘Buyer First’ Sales AI technology to enterprises running on AWS. The APN is a global community of AWS Partners that leverage programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings.

The Buyer Intelligence platform is known for combining generative artificial intelligence (AI) with its proprietary Personality AI tech to make all selling/buying interactions personalized. Its objective is to help business-to-business (B2B) sales organizations delight customers even before they become one – by enabling sales teams to cater to buyer preferences.

Humantic AI is designed to give revenue teams actionable buyer insights, helping them build stronger relationships with buyers. It comes with cutting edge features like a Personalized Sales Email Generator and Buying Committee Maps. It can be accessed through a web app, a browser extension, and integrates with popular sales tools.

Working with AWS builds on an existing relationship for Humantic AI. “Our obsession with the customer is mutual. There is nothing else that we believe should come first. That's why Humantic AI prioritizes the buyer experience... where other sales tools are focused on seller productivity.” said Amarpreet Kalkat, Founder and CEO of Humantic AI. “In this coming age of AI, we have a choice to make between becoming robotic and soulless, or selling with a soul. Technology can be a force-multiplier; but the human element remains key.”

As an APN member, Humantic AI joins a global network of 100,000 AWS Partners from more than 150 countries working with AWS to provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, win deals, and deliver value to mutual customers.

About Humantic AI

Humantic AI is an AI-driven Buyer Intelligence platform. It helps revenue teams identify early adopters, personalize outreach, and build better rapport with buyers. Some of the world’s largest and fastest-growing companies use Humantic AI and see an average increase of 109% in response rates and 16.2% in closed/won revenue rates.

For more information, visit https://humantic.ai.