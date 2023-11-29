Orano and Comète-J. Paris Sign Partnership Agreement for Lifting Equipment

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

On Thursday, November 29, 2023, Orano DS, a subsidiary of the Orano Group, and Comète-J. Paris, a subsidiary of the Fayat Group, signed a partnership agreement aimed at strengthening their collaboration in the lifting equipment market. The cooperation agreement, which was officially sealed today at the World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE) in Paris, was signed by Jean-Christophe Patout, Senior Executive Vice President of Orano's Dismantling and Services activities (Orano DS), and Emmanuel de Laage, CEO of Comète-J. Paris.

With the resurgence of the nuclear sector, lifting equipment is a sensitive area and central to the challenges facing the industry, both for existing reactors and for the future EPR 2 reactors. Orano DS, a leading service provider for French nuclear power plants, handles more than 30% of the lifting equipment maintenance for its customer EDF.

Through this cooperation agreement, Orano DS and Comète-J. Paris undertake to offer their customers a unique range of services combining the recognized expertise of a leading manufacturer of lifting equipment with that of a key player in the maintenance and operation of this type of equipment. The aim of this industrial alliance is to develop innovative solutions capable of improving the operational performance of the nuclear fleet, including the reuse of gantry cranes or traveling cranes idle during dismantling projects, the development of integrated solutions following joint analysis of equipment failures, and safer assembly operations associated with the purchase of new equipment by qualified and experienced teams.

These areas of common interest represent a major challenge, not only in terms of ensuring the longevity of the lifting equipment in use on the fleet, but also in terms of anticipating the future needs of the industry in a competitive manner, by extending the life of the equipment and increasing its availability.

Jean-Christophe Patout expressed his satisfaction with this partnership: "We are delighted to have signed this unique agreement with a major player such as Comète-J. Paris, the leading manufacturer of lifting equipment for nuclear power plants. This collaboration will enable us to offer our customers integrated, competitive and innovative solutions to collectively meet the challenges of the nuclear fleet today and in the future".

Emmanuel de Laage, CEO of Comète-J. Paris commented "This agreement is the concrete expression of a collaboration that has already been effective in several refurbishment and new equipment projects for the French nuclear fleet. The complementary nature of our skills and the formalization of this partnership agreement will strengthen our joint offer to the nuclear sector. We are therefore very pleased to have signed this agreement with Orano DS, a major player in the field of decommissioning and services for the nuclear sector. It will enable us to provide turnkey solutions for major projects in the nuclear fleet, both in decommissioning and in new programs, as well as in fuel cycle facilities and in nuclear waste management".

Company profiles:

About the Orano Group

As a recognized international operator in the field of nuclear materials, Orano delivers solutions to address present and future global energy and health challenges. Its expertise and mastery of cutting-edge technologies enable Orano to offer its customers high value-added products and services throughout the entire fuel cycle. Every day, the Orano group’s 17,000 employees draw on their skills, unwavering dedication to safety and constant quest for innovation, with the commitment to develop know-how in the transformation and control of nuclear materials, for the climate and for a healthy and resource-efficient world, now and tomorrow.

Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

About Orano DS

Orano DS, part of the Orano Group, leader in the nuclear fuel cycle, is the entity specialized in services for nuclear operators (industrial logistics, specialized maintenance and radiological safety), in the fields of cleanup and dismantling, and in waste management. With decades-long experience and a unique portfolio of industrial references, Orano DS’ offer is based on proven human and technological know-how. Every day, Orano DS’ 5,000 employees work side by side with its customers, the French nuclear operators and their partners, providing them with all the know-how and added value they need, working to the strictest quality standards and delivering on time and on budget.

About COMETE-J. PARIS

COMETE-J. PARIS, part of the Fayat METAL division, designs, manufactures, installs and refurbishes special lifting equipment for the defense, nuclear and industrial markets. Committed to the success of each project, COMETE-J. PARIS employs 300 people at three sites in Nantes, Anthon and Brest.

With a wide range of skills and major achievements in France and abroad, COMETE-J. PARIS stands out for its proven ability to innovate and master the industrial techniques specific to the handling and lifting professions.

Comète J. Paris is the leading manufacturer of lifting equipment for the EDF fleet.

To learn more, visit https://comete-jparis.fayat.com/

About the nuclear expertise of the FAYAT Group

The FAYAT Group provides nuclear construction, equipment design and manufacture, and electrical engineering projects, including digital solutions & networks, with the nuclear expertise of its subsidiaries RAZEL-BEC, FAYAT FONDATIONS, COMETE-J. PARIS, FAYAT METAL G.P., VALIANCE, NXO, SEMERU, PERRIER SOREM.