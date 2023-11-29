Accenture and AWS Collaborate to Help Clients Accelerate Adoption of Amazon Q’s Advanced Generative AI Technology

Accenture and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have announced the two companies will collaborate to help developers and enterprise customers accelerate the adoption of advanced generative AI technology launched this week at AWS re:Invent 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have announced the two companies will collaborate to help developers and enterprise customers accelerate the adoption of advanced generative AI technology launched this week at AWS re:Invent 2023.

Generative AI shows incredible promise in transforming software development and application modernization. Building on its AI-focused strategic collaboration, the two companies will offer accelerators, hands-on expertise and best practices within Accenture’s Center for Advanced AI to help clients bring use cases from concept to production, using Amazon Q and other AWS AI services.

As part of this initiative, AWS AI services will be integrated with Accenture’s automation platforms, infusing AI into systems and applications across the software development lifecycle. For example, Accenture’s own data reports up to a 30% boost in development efforts using Amazon CodeWhisperer, while enhancing security, quality and performance. Over the next two years, Accenture will enable up to 50,000 development engineers with AWS AI services including Amazon Q and Amazon CodeWhisperer.

“Accenture and AWS are helping clients hit the ground running with powerful tools like Amazon Q which can be tailored to their organization,” said Karthik Narain, group chief executive, Accenture Technology. “Companies will realize the most value from these tools by taking the right steps to prepare application environments for an AI-assisted future. We’ve industrialized our own experience and learnings from deploying over 300 generative AI projects in the last year and expanded investments in training to help companies realize the value of generative AI-powered software development faster.”

Nearly all (97%) C-suite executives surveyed by Accenture expect generative AI to be transformative and that same percentage expects to increase market share as a result. With the rise of generative AI, embracing change and investing in a strong digital core with data at the center is essential for organizations to adapt to the now and prepare for the future.

“Generative AI will have a positive and transformative impact on almost every organization, from startups to enterprises and the public sector, and the launch of Amazon Q will be a strong catalyst in that shift,” said Matt Garman, senior vice president of sales, marketing, and global services, AWS. “Working alongside Accenture, we are setting up our joint customers for success as they accelerate innovation within their organizations and move towards a generative AI-powered future.”

Accenture’s Center for Advanced AI is already helping joint customers harness AWS’s data and AI services, such as Amazon Bedrock, Amazon CodeWhisperer and now, Amazon Q. One of these customers is the European Commission’s Directorate General for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (DG MARE), which is responsible for managing the EU policy on fisheries and maritime affairs. In collaboration with Accenture, DG MARE is striving to modernize its systems, making them radically faster and more cost effective by using AWS AI services and its integrated, cloud-native platform. In this context, DG MARE was able to generate code for their business rule engine based on existing documentation. Generating a new business rule using AI took about one minute and resulted in high-quality code, with greater than 90% accuracy when validating with developers. In the future, DG MARE aims to extend this use case to other code generation use cases.

With a 15-year relationship, Accenture and AWS—through its Accenture AWS Business Group—brings together collective resources to help companies build a modern digital core essential to capitalize on new capabilities and meet the high computing demands of generative AI. Accenture has more than 26,000 AWS certified specialists who hold over 33,000 AWS certifications. Accenture most recently obtained AWS competencies in resilience, advertising and marketing technology, and automotive on top of its 25 AWS competencies.

