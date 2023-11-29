Datamatics powers Digital Transformation at imageOne with AI and Intelligent Automation Solutions

LIVONIA, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datamatics, a leading global Digital Technologies, Operations, and Experiences company, today announced the ongoing success of its partnership with imageOne. Over the past year, Datamatics has helped power imageOne's digital transformation through its intelligent automation solutions, TruCap+ Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) and TruBot Robotic Process Automation (RPA). These solutions have helped imageOne automate various manual processes to gain business efficiency, scalability, and cost savings.

Datamatics' TruCap IDP leverages AI and ML to automate high-volume, repetitive tasks involving data capture and classification from scanned documents and forms. TruBot RPA enables rapid automation of business processes through robotic process automation.

These intelligent automation solutions have helped imageOne automate multiple manual processes, saving team members several hours per week. The increased automation has allowed imageOne to have a more scalable, efficient, and empowered workforce.

Shashi Bhargava, EVP & Head - Intelligent Automation, Datamatics, expressed, "We are thrilled to be helping imageOne on its digital transformation journey. Our intelligent automation solutions will allow imageOne to optimize critical business processes and unlock new levels of efficiency. We look forward to driving tangible business value for them.”

Danny Bailey, Continuous Improvement Lead at imageOne, said, "Datamatics has helped us explore all sorts of automation possibilities within our existing processes. It has not only saved our company valuable time but has also allowed us to look at our existing processes in a new light. We are constantly asking questions to try and improve upon how we do things, and automation is one of the many ways we can achieve that!"

About Datamatics:

Datamatics is a Digital Technologies, Operations and Experiences Company that enables enterprises to go Deep in Digital to boost their productivity, customer experience and competitive advantage. It has established Robotic Process Automation, Intelligent Document Processing, Business Intelligence and Automated Fare Collection products. Datamatics does business with global customers across Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, International Organizations, and Media and publishing. The Company has a presence across four continents with significant delivery centres in the USA, India, and the Philippines. To learn more about Datamatics, visit www.datamatics.com.

About imageOne:

imageOne's business is optimizing print and document environments through managed print services. imageOne supports organizations in automating document workflows, securing and servicing print devices, and providing the latest tools to protect against data breaches and cyberattacks. imageOne is passionate about service delivery and proud to call it the imageOne Way.