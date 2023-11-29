Global Denim Jeans Strategic Business Report 2023: Denim Jeans Continues to Remain an Evergreen Market - Forecasts to 2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Denim Jeans - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Denim Jeans Market to Reach $114.6 Million by 2030

The global market for Denim Jeans estimated at US$70.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$114.6 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

This analysis includes both offline and online sales channels, with a historical review for the period from 2015 to 2021 and a 15-year perspective, highlighting the percentage breakdown of sales values for the years 2015, 2023, and 2030. Additionally, the report breaks down sales data by gender, including men, women, and children. This comprehensive analysis aims to provide insights into the trends and dynamics within the denim jeans market over the specified time frame.

Offline, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.2% CAGR and reach US$77 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Online segment is estimated at 12.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $20 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR

This analysis provides an extensive overview of the global denim jeans market, examining annual sales in US$ million for the years 2015 through 2030. It also includes recent, current, and future assessments of denim jeans sales by geographic region, covering the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

The Denim Jeans market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$25.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.

What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 682 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $70.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $114.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Denim Jeans Continues to Remain an Evergreen Market

Global Economic Update

COVID-19: Industry Impact Trends during the Year 2020

COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to a Decline in Textile Exports to USA, EU, and Japan: YoY Change (%) in Export Volume for Select Export Market (Jan-June 2020)

Pandemic Accelerates Technological Developments in Denim

Denim Industry: Near term Challenges in Store

Focus on Sustainability on the Rise

Creative Business Models Emerge, Functional Fabrics Register Increasing Adoption

Denim Fabrics: A Primer

Standard Weights of Denim Fabrics Measured in Ounces per Square Yard, Grams per Running Meter, and Grams per Square Meter

Denim Jeans: The Primary Application of Denim

History of Denim Jeans

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth

A Peek into Denim Jeans Production Landscape

China: Leading Denim Weaver

India Emerges as an Important Denim Resource for Global Giants

Bangladesh Seeks Bigger Role in Denim Jeans Production

Competitive Landscape

Denim Jeans - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Denim Jeans Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2022E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Leading Brands in Select Markets Worldwide

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Dynamics in the Apparel Industry Favor Considerable Expansion in Denim Jeans Market

Global Apparel Sale (2022): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Men's and Women's Wear

Denim Enters Dynamic Times with Innovations to Push Sustainability Score

Manufacturers Focus on Sustainable Production Innovations

Advanced Processing to Cut Waste

Circular Denim Emerging As a New Trend in Fashion Industry

Eco-conscious Consumers Drift towards Natural, Organic and Sustainable Denims

Bioindigo: A Greener Way to Dye Denims

Hemp Jeans Emerges as a Lighter & Sustainable Alternative

Recycled Cotton: A Major Step towards Sustainability

Acknowledging the 'Green' & 'Sustainability' Trends, Denim Manufacturers Emphasize Eco-Friendly Production

Latest Developments in Denim Fabrics

Abundance of Cotton, the Primary Raw Material for Denim, Accelerates Market Growth

Denim Jeans Styles in Trend

Sustained Image of Denim as an Expression of Unique Personal Style Maintains Growth Momentum

World Denim Market by Region: Number of Denim Products Owned by Consumer

World Denim Jeans Market by Region: Number of Denim Jeans Owned by Consumer

Street Fashions & Celebrity Styles Influence Denim Consumption

Growing Fashion Consciousness among Women Augurs Well

Purchase Drivers for Denim Jeans by Men and Women (In %)

New Generation Consumers Redefine Trends and Styles in Men's Denim

Denim Jeans Making Inroads into Workwear/Corporate Wear

Distressed Jeans and Jeggings in Vogue

Acid Washes on Denim Jeans Gain Popularity

Hunt for the Right Fit Continues

Denim Trends based on Size

Online Evolves as an Attractive Retail Channel

Offline Distribution Channels Remain Major Revenue Generators

Innovations Drive Market Dynamism

Game-Changing Fiber Blends & Yarn Innovations

Key Innovative Style Trends in the Global Denim Sector over the Years

Issues & Challenges

Denim Jeans Market Faces Threat from Substitutes

Athleisure Trend Continues to Bother the Denim Market

Disorganized Production & Retail Understate Overall Revenues

Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Expanding Global Population

Urban Sprawl

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Population

Large Base of Millennials

Global Millennials Population Spread by Region (in %): 2022

Rising Living Standards

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 278 Featured)

7 For All Mankind

Aarvee Denims & Exports Limited

Canatiba Denim Industry

Diesel S.p.A

Edwin Co. Ltd.

Gap Inc.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Industria de Diseno Textil, S.A.

Kontoor Brands, Inc.

Lee Cooper

Levi Strauss & Co.

Li & Fung Limited

Mavi Jeans

Nien Hsing Textile Co., Ltd.

Orta Anadolu

Pepe Jeans London

PVH Corp.

The Raymond Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3n2b9r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.