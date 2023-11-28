Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming Set to Expand into Two New States, Massachusetts and Minnesota in 2024

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, the leading pet service franchise brand in the United States, is excited to announce its entry into two new states in 2024, with two stores set to open in Massachusetts and one in Minnesota. The brand currently has more than 300 locations open or under development across 26 states, offering luxury spa services, gourmet treats, and premium pet nutrition.

"This marks a thrilling milestone for Woof Gang and pet enthusiasts dedicated to providing the finest for their cherished companions in the suburban landscapes of Massachusetts and Minnesota," said Ricardo Azevedo, CEO at Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming. "Entering our 28th state of expansion, Massachusetts and Minnesota align seamlessly with our commitment to delivering exceptional care, superior products, and spreading joy to pets, making them ideal destinations to mark Woof Gang's debut in the heart of New England and the Midwest."

In the first half of 2023, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming has finalized agreements with several franchisees, targeting expanding markets such as Atlanta, Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Idaho, Washington, and its inaugural international location in the Greater Toronto Area.

Recognized as a household name in the industry, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming is always seeking entrepreneurs who are passionate about their pets and serving their community to join their pack! With over 85 million homes with pets in the United States and an innovative dual-concept business model, a Woof Gang franchise positions franchise owners for success. For more information on becoming a franchisee, visit franchise.woofgangbakery.com/.

Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming is committed to pets’ happiness, health, and well-being. Spreading love and joy to pet communities, one groom and treat at a time. For additional information about Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, please visit www.woofgangbakery.com.

About Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming

Founded in 2007, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming is the leading specialty retailer of pet food, pet supplies and professional pet grooming in North America, with more than 300 locations open or under development in the United States. Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming has been recognized as a top 10 retailer by Pet Business Media and one of the nation’s fastest-growing pet chains by Pet Insight magazine. The franchise also received the Retailer of the Year Franchise Award from Pet Product News and Best Overall Multi-Unit Retailer and Multiservice Excellence Award from Pet Business Media. In 2023, Woof Gang was ranked in Entrepreneur’s 44th annual Franchise 500® Ranking for the first time and in the Franchise Times Top 400 Ranking for the second consecutive year. Woof Gang has become a household name in the more than $124 billion pet industry due to its mission to provide professional pet grooming and high-quality products that enhance the well-being, health, and happiness of beloved animal companions. And also how they look!