Leading American Operator Selects Incognito Software Systems’ Monetization and Analytics Platform to Deliver Network Intelligence

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incognito Software Systems Inc., a leading global provider of broadband service orchestration, device management, and network intelligence solutions for service providers, today announced that a prominent American broadband service provider has selected Incognito’s Network Monetization and Analytics Platform (MAP) to gain fast, accurate, and informed insights into all network activity as part of its network innovation and modernization strategy.

The operator is revolutionizing broadband access nationwide to its subscribers, delivering fast and reliable services, which include symmetrical Internet speeds of up to 5 Gigs. The company has recently announced plans to extend its footprint across the US, making its advanced fiber technology and award-winning customer service available to even more customers, providing them with a seamless and exceptional internet experience.

As a provider of telephone, television, and broadband internet services to a network of millions of homes and businesses, the operator looked to bring in Incognito as a new partner to support its commitment to providing excellent service and creating stress-free customer experiences. By implementing Incognito’s MAP platform, with its modules designed to monetize and optimize networks, the operator has been able to proactively manage network performance, monitor network usage, and streamline big data processes.

With MAP’s Act module, the operator can enhance customer satisfaction, minimize revenue leakage, and alleviate congestion by facilitating the application of fair usage policies. Its comprehensive dashboard, which provides an intuitive at-a-glance view of network insights, also helps reduce the time to identify, diagnose, and resolve network and service problems.

MAP's Monetize module equips the operator with powerful monitoring and analytics capabilities to ensure accurate reporting and compliance with the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program.

MAP’s Proactive module helps increase revenue and lower capital expenditures by providing informed insights to proactively make immediate and long-term network capacity plans and identify opportunities to improve existing services and introduce new ones.

“This latest customer deployment of our MAP platform underscores the need for operators to have complete visibility across their networks in order to quickly identify and act on trends that impact both customer experience and the bottom line,” said Pete Koat, Business Unit Leader at Incognito. “By fully assessing and understanding the operator’s environment, we were able to respond with flexible, timely, high-quality service to support them in a smooth transition toward improved subscriber quality of experience and network planning.”

Incognito's Monetization and Analytics Platform is a full-featured, multi-perspective analytics and monetization solution that enables near-real-time data collection across any network, simplifies data analysis, and provides more direct control over service delivery. With its in-built collector and easy-to-understand dashboard, Incognito’s MAP solution provides a single, integrated, and comprehensive view of activity in your networks, with the actionable intelligence you need to improve quality of experience and increase revenue.

