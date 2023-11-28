MyDirectives® and Beyond Lucid Technologies Join Forces to Deliver Patient Advance Healthcare Decisions to First Responders

DALLAS & DANVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MyDirectives®, the leader in digital advance care planning (ACP), and Beyond Lucid Technologies, Inc. (BLT), a Communications Platform-as-a-Service for emergency health information exchange, have announced a partnership designed to provide mobile medical service providers with patient advance healthcare decisions documents, such as advance directives and portable medical orders, in real time.

This innovative collaboration closes a serious information gap between the healthcare system and first responders, including Fire, EMS, Interfacility Transport, Critical Care Paramedic, and Community Paramedic Services who operate alongside non-transport providers such as hospice and hospital-at-home. This real-time data exchange delivers critical health context at the point of care to honor a patient’s values and wishes.

Getting medical documents in the hands of mobile medical professionals on the front lines has been a challenge because they use platforms with unique data exchange requirements and standards. Together, BLT and MyDirectives solve this problem, as records from America’s largest ACP document and portable medical orders registry will be made available to every mobile medical service within the coverage area using a HIPAA-compliant app or the electronic patient care record system crews already use in the field.

“As patients move from one point to another in the healthcare system, their own voice in their care frequently gets lost,” said Scott Brown, President and CEO of MyDirectives. “Our goal has always been to ensure the individual’s goals, preferences, and priorities for their care are accessible to providers. To accomplish this, all healthcare providers, including first responders, should have access to this information, to help them deliver the best care while being respectful of the patient’s personal desires. This collaboration helps build that continuity throughout the care experience.”

According to BLT, there is a fundamental, urgent need to ensure responders in the field know the wishes and needs of medically frail patients at the point-of-care. “Once a patient has been resuscitated, intubated, and transported, you can’t reverse the clock to possibly do something differently,” said Jonathon Feit, BLT’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive. “There is zero margin of error. If Responders do not know their patients’ wishes, or if those wishes recently changed, they may not get the details right. This collaboration avoids potential and avoidable anguish of getting such details wrong — for the patient and the patient’s family, but also for Responders who want to do what’s best for the patient.”

Feit added, “Partnering with MyDirectives will help ensure that Responders nationwide and their hospital partners have critical insights before reaching the patient’s side, and can share with a receiving hospital if appropriate, while accommodating clinical workflows and data standards.”

Brown and Feit point to their respective companies’ expertise in health information technology and their shared commitment to honoring patient preferences as a way for Responders to deliver the best care. Brown said, “The bottom line is that, no matter their patch color, emergency medical services providers need to know what patients want and need, accurately, and in real time. We have the technology to make this happen at scale.” Feit added, “Our teams are both the best at what we do, and we’re pleased to collaborate to expand expectations of what should be seen as standard operating procedure everywhere.”

The companies expect their integrated solution to be available to states, hospitals, and responder services nationwide in the first half of 2024.

About MyDirectives®

MyDirectives built upon its award-winning, free consumer application to develop the world’s first and only interoperable, SaaS solution suite of advance care planning (ACP) tools and highly secure cloud-based storage accessible anytime, anywhere across the healthcare ecosystem for payers and providers to run a best-in-class ACP program. Called MyDirectives Solutions™, this suite of tools offers automatic end-to-end ACP tracking and provides robust time and activity reporting for program reimbursement, compliance, and performance metrics. Visit www.advaultinc.com.

About Beyond Lucid Technologies, Inc.

Beyond Lucid Technologies develops software to inform Mobile Medical Professionals about patients’ needs even before they arrive on-scene, then empower them to share insights across the care continuum in real-time. Our Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) software is patented, and packed with innovations that make Fire, EMS, Non-Emergency (NEMT) / Inter-Facility Medical Transport (IFT), Critical Care (Ground & Air), and Community Paramedicine / Mobile Integrated Health (CP/MIH) safer, more efficient and more cost-effective. BLT’s has connected the “prehospital pipes” for partner-clients in over half of U.S. states and territories. Join BLT in realizing the vision of Mobile Medical interoperability: BeyondLucid.com.