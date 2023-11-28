INTIMINA Calls for Increased Pelvic Floor Health Awareness and Patient Advocacy as Vital Wellness Trends in 2024

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--INTIMINA, a leading intimate health brand, is urging women to make pelvic floor health and patient advocacy a key priority in 2024 and beyond. As holistic wellness continues to gain mainstream interest, INTIMINA recognizes that pelvic floor health, education and empowerment must be an integral part of the holistic health conversation.

Pelvic floor disorders affect nearly 50% of women at some point in their lives – and according to The Academy of the American Physical Therapy Association, it is estimated that pelvic floor dysfunction will rise by 35% in the next 12 years. Recognizing the urgency of addressing these concerns, health professionals are stressing the need for proactive steps towards pelvic floor wellness. INTIMINA is committed to changing the lack of transparency and stigmatization around pelvic floor health by focusing on knowledge, advocacy, transparency and proactivity.

“Pelvic floor health should not be an afterthought or something that is only addressed once problems arise,” said Dr. Margo Kwiatkowski, INTIMINA Medical Advisory Board Member and pelvic floor specialist. “Pelvic floor health should be at the forefront of mainstream wellness conversations, giving people the knowledge and tools they need to strengthen and care for this core part of their body.”

A crucial aspect to prioritizing pelvic floor health is emphasizing the importance of proactive measures, such as self-advocacy skills to ensure comprehensive care during medical examinations - whether it be with a general practitioner or specialized physical floor therapist. Many issues - such as incontinence and decreased sexual satisfaction - are symptoms of a weak or dysfunctional pelvic floor that are often misdiagnosed. Navigating medical examinations, particularly concerning intimate health matters, can be intimidating.

“Remember that your doctor works for you - the relationship between a doctor and patient is one that needs to be built on trust and communication,” explains Dr. Kwiatkowski. “Ask for all benefits and risks of each treatment option, and inquire as much as you need. Feel empowered to inquire on a multitude of questions and push for thorough answers - especially when it comes to a sensitive topic like pelvic floor health.”

INTIMINA will continue to prioritize and emphasize pelvic floor advocacy - through their product creation and educational resources - to help people gain the knowledge and confidence to discuss and address their pelvic floor health, emphasizing wellness in the new year ahead.

About INTIMINA

INTIMINA is a leading global intimate wellness brand that offers the first and only range of products dedicated exclusively to all aspects of women's intimate health. Our mission is to provide a comprehensive collection of products and information for women at every stage of life, from the first menstruation to beyond menopause.