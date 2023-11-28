Inseego Announces the Availability of Its Next Generation 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Indoor Router at T-Mobile

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inseego Corp., a leader in 5G edge cloud solutions, announced the launch of the Inseego Wavemaker™ 5G indoor router FX3100 for T-Mobile for Business customers. This compact, cutting-edge FWA device provides ultra-fast, reliable, and secure connectivity, empowering enterprise customers to stay connected and productive like never before.

Inseego’s FX3100 boasts a unique, compact design that is easy to set up and connect. Designed to meet the diverse needs of modern businesses, the FX3100 offers fast, secure, reliable, and affordable connectivity for up to 64 Wi-Fi capable devices, enabling seamless streaming, uninterrupted video conferencing, and primary or failover internet access for Point of Sale (POS) systems, surveillance cameras, data servers and more.

Built with the Qualcomm Snapdragon® SDX62 5G modem-RF, FX3100 offers extended cellular capabilities, including 5G NR carrier aggregation for more bands, including full n77 C-band spectrum support, which is essential for many government customers. With extensive support for 5G sub-6GHz bands and true 5G carrier aggregation, this router ensures businesses can access the broadest possible coverage and the fastest available speeds nationwide. The FX3100 has been FIPS 140-2 certified and approved by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and is ideal for many applications that require secure communications, data protection, and authentication.

" Today, enterprise customers require broadband connectivity solutions to keep up with their fast-paced operations and enable real-time collaboration. The Inseego FX3100 expands on our broad portfolio of purpose-built solutions, bringing enhanced capabilities that will help enterprise customers further scale their businesses," said Ashish Sharma, President and CEO at Inseego. " We are excited to continue working with T-Mobile for Business, known for its nationwide 5G network, to bring this innovative 5G solution to enterprises of all sizes."

Key features of the Inseego Wavemaker 5G indoor router FX3100 include:

Compact and easy-to-install design for optimal performance : The sleek design of the FX3100 can be set up in minutes and fits into any environment. It’s also equipped with external antenna ports to enhance wireless coverage in areas with weak signal strength.

: The sleek design of the FX3100 can be set up in minutes and fits into any environment. It’s also equipped with external antenna ports to enhance wireless coverage in areas with weak signal strength. High-speed data and extended coverage : Experience fast download and upload speeds for rapid data transfer and uninterrupted streaming. SRS technology utilizes T-Mobile’s critical bands to enhance RF performance, optimizing signal coverage and capacity for improved wireless communication.

: Experience fast download and upload speeds for rapid data transfer and uninterrupted streaming. SRS technology utilizes T-Mobile’s critical bands to enhance RF performance, optimizing signal coverage and capacity for improved wireless communication. Multiple ways to connect : The FX3100 simultaneously supports up to 64 Wi-Fi devices, making it perfect for teams and remote work scenarios. If Ethernet is preferred, FX3100 offers 2 WAN/LAN ports.

: The FX3100 simultaneously supports up to 64 Wi-Fi devices, making it perfect for teams and remote work scenarios. If Ethernet is preferred, FX3100 offers 2 WAN/LAN ports. User-friendly interface : The intuitive multi-colored LED provides all the status information needed. Download the mobile app to check or configure settings and remotely monitor status.

: The intuitive multi-colored LED provides all the status information needed. Download the mobile app to check or configure settings and remotely monitor status. Enterprise-grade security : Built with industry-leading encryption protocols (including FIPS 140-2 certification), secure boot technology, and multi-layer authentication, the FX3100 safeguards business data and sensitive information from potential threats.

: Built with industry-leading encryption protocols (including FIPS 140-2 certification), secure boot technology, and multi-layer authentication, the FX3100 safeguards business data and sensitive information from potential threats. Remote management: The available Inseego Connect™ cloud-based remote management solution gives enterprise IT managers and small businesses a powerful tool to seamlessly manage networks without being on-premises. T-Mobile for Business customers will have options for remote management of the Inseego FX3100 devices ordered through T-Mobile via Inseego Connect.

The Inseego FX3100 is now available for enterprise customers through T-Mobile for Business. To learn more about this new 5G indoor router and explore T-Mobile for Business plans, please visit https://www.t-mobile.com/business/solutions/business-internet-services/business-internet.

For more information, please visit https://inseego.com/products/5g-indoor-routers/fx3100/

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. is the industry leader in 5G Enterprise cloud WAN solutions, with millions of end customers and thousands of enterprise and SMB customers on its 4G, 5G, and cloud platforms. Inseego's 5G Edge Cloud combines the industry's best 5G technology, rich cloud networking features, and intelligent edge applications. Inseego powers new business experiences by connecting distributed sites and workforces, securing enterprise data, and improving business outcomes with intelligent operational visibility---all over a 5G network. For more information on Inseego, visit www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

©2023. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. Inseego, Inseego Wavemaker, and Inseego Connect are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.