Curative Appoints Brandon Charles as New Chief Medical Officer

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dr. Brandon Charles has joined Curative as its new Chief Medical Officer. With over three decades of experience in healthcare, Dr. Charles will contribute to Curative's commitment to delivering innovative healthcare solutions. He holds an M.D. from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School.

Dr. Charles has extensive leadership experience in healthcare organizations such as Elevance/Anthem and Johns Hopkins HealthCare, as well as consulting at Accenture and McKinsey and Co. Throughout his career, he has focused on delivering cost-effective quality care, optimizing clinical resources, and driving strategic health plan innovation. With his expertise, business acumen, and leadership skills, Dr. Charles will support Curative's efforts to enhance the quality of healthcare for its members.

" Curative is known for our member-centric health insurance plans, and we welcome Dr. Charles to our leadership team where he will strengthen our ability to deliver top-tier, affordable health care coverage to our members," says Fred Turner, CEO and co-founder of Curative. " His experience across the healthcare landscape makes him an invaluable asset to our mission and a great addition to our outstanding leadership team."

Curative’s pioneering health plan launched last year and features $0 copays and $0 deductibles for in-network care and $0 prescription medications for most conditions*. The plan promotes proactive health engagement for members and removes financial barriers to care by offering affordable, accessible benefits. Curative’s health plans are available to employers throughout Texas and Florida and their employees nationwide, with broad national network coverage and access to over one million providers nationwide. The Curative plan will be available to employers in other states nationwide soon.

Building on its success as the largest COVID-19 testing company in the nation, Curative’s new health plan marks its next growth phase. To learn more about Curative and its new health care plan, visit https://curative.com/.

*Every Curative member qualifies for the $0 deductible or copay for in-network care and preferred prescriptions by completing a Baseline Visit within 120 days of the plan effective date. See curative.com to learn more. Curative Insurance Company PPO.

About Curative

Curative is a leading healthcare services company that has created and launched a first-of-its-kind employer-based health insurance plan with an AM-Best rating of A-. Co-founded by CEO Fred Turner and CTO Isaac Turner (no relation) in 2020, Curative is reengineering health insurance by providing unmatched simplicity and cost transparency with a competitive monthly premium and zero additional costs*. Curative is remaking our healthcare system into one that works for and supports members’ whole health and well-being through every step of their personal health journey. Previously, Curative and its managed medical entities were national leaders bringing COVID-19 testing and vaccine-administration resources to bear in response to the pandemic. For more information on Curative, visit https://curative.com/ or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or LinkedIn.