Citigroup Center in Downtown Miami Announces 38,000 SF of New Leasing Activity

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citigroup Center, an 810,000-square-foot, 34-story trophy tower in Downtown Miami and the second-largest Class A office building in Florida, today announced that it has executed 38,731 total square feet of leasing agreements.

The agreements include six new tenants and two lease renewals, one with an expansion. Four of the new tenants will occupy brand new spec suites completed by Citigroup Center.

Trion Properties , a multifamily real estate investment sponsor new to the Miami market from West Hollywood, CA., signed a lease for a new 3,678-square-foot spec suite. CBRE’s Alina Plasencia represented the tenant.

, a multifamily real estate investment sponsor new to the Miami market from West Hollywood, CA., signed a lease for a new 3,678-square-foot spec suite. CBRE’s Alina Plasencia represented the tenant. Lithium Capital Management , a Chile-based investment advisory firm, signed a lease for a new 2,443-square-foot spec suite as the location for its Miami office. NAI’s Jeremy Larkin represented the tenant.

, a Chile-based investment advisory firm, signed a lease for a new 2,443-square-foot spec suite as the location for its Miami office. NAI’s Jeremy Larkin represented the tenant. Kili Topco Limited and its subsidiary K2 Human Capital Solutions, Inc., an international recruiting and human capital tech solutions provider, signed a lease for a new 2,514-square-foot spec suite in its relocation from Brickell. RE Max’s Alex Ferran represented the tenant.

and its subsidiary an international recruiting and human capital tech solutions provider, signed a lease for a new 2,514-square-foot spec suite in its relocation from Brickell. RE Max’s Alex Ferran represented the tenant. Marex Solutions — a division of Marex that specializes in the manufacturing and distributing of customized derivative products with locations in New York and Chicago — signed a lease for a new 3,242-square-foot spec suite as the location for its Miami office. Collier’s Damla Barrett represented the tenant.

— a division of that specializes in the manufacturing and distributing of customized derivative products with locations in New York and Chicago — signed a lease for a new 3,242-square-foot spec suite as the location for its Miami office. Collier’s Damla Barrett represented the tenant. Pisec Group , a global steel trading company, signed a lease for a new 2,145-square-foot spec suite in its relocation from Brickell.

, a global steel trading company, signed a lease for a new 2,145-square-foot spec suite in its relocation from Brickell. Miami Downtown Development Authority (DDA), an independent agency of the City of Miami, signed a lease for a 9,295-square-foot office space for its relocation from its existing office location in Downtown Miami. Blanca’s Danet Linares represented the tenant.

an independent agency of the City of Miami, signed a lease for a 9,295-square-foot office space for its relocation from its existing office location in Downtown Miami. Blanca’s Danet Linares represented the tenant. Galapagos Advisory , a Brazilian investment advisory firm, renewed its lease and expanded its footprint at the property to 4,618 square feet of office.

, a Brazilian investment advisory firm, renewed its lease and expanded its footprint at the property to 4,618 square feet of office. A law firm renewed its lease for 10,796 square feet of office space.

“Downtown Miami continues to grow into a premier residential and commercial destination, attracting great businesses who recognize the value of being in this urban core,” said Christina Crespi, CEO of the Miami DDA. “Moving into the Citigroup Center is a great opportunity for the DDA to continue to champion and be part of the growth of downtown while enjoying the benefits of this updated iconic location.”

Steven Hurwitz, Doug Okun, and Madeline Fine of JLL represent the landlord in the leasing of Citigroup Center.

“Citigroup Center’s location at the heart of Miami’s CBD has made it a magnet for national and global companies across a variety of industries,” said Hurwitz. “The demand for turnkey, flexible office space remains strong. Leading firms are seeking high-quality, amenitized workplaces to help attract top talent and maintain employee satisfaction.”

Citigroup Center recently executed numerous capital improvements, including: a recent unveiling of its upscale, renovated lobby with an activated cafe; an executive valet service program; modern and newly designed spec suites; and implementation of health and wellness programs both onsite and at nearby outdoor destinations for an unmatched, hospitality-driven tenant experience. Last month, the property also announced a leasing agreement for its ground-floor restaurant space with Canada-based Cactus Club Café, the restaurant collection’s first Florida location.

Current amenities include an onsite car wash; valet parking; an ATM; a 9,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art conference center, the largest in Downtown Miami; dedicated Tenant Services Coordinator; fully integrated tenant experience app; and immediate, interior access to the connected Intercontinental Hotel’s fitness center and spa, outdoor meeting and events space with a Skylawn and rooftop pool. Tenants can also access dining options such as Starbucks, Toro Toro, and Ole inside the Intercontinental.

The tower’s prime location on the corner of Biscayne Boulevard and Southeast 2nd Street in the heart of downtown Miami offers tenants immediate access to I-95, Brickell Avenue, Bayfront Park Metromover Station, and the MacArthur Causeway, as well as close proximity to the Brightline’s Miami Central Station, South Beach, and Miami International Airport (MIA).

Additionally, the building boasts premier proximity to dozens of dining, entertainment, and lifestyle amenities and has achieved WELL Health-Safety and Energy Star ratings. Its unobstructed views of Biscayne Bay and access to the sprawling adjacent Bayfront Park, alongside hospitality-focused amenities and services, create the ultimate workspace.

To learn more about the property, visit www.citigroupcenter.com.