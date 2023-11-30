ASICS Teams Up with BlueConic for Enhanced Personalization and Data Privacy Compliance

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ASICS, the global leader in athletic footwear and apparel, has selected pure-play customer data platform (CDP) BlueConic to reimagine the way it engages with customers. The move will empower the ASICS team to support a growing number of personalization projects while remaining compliant with consumer data privacy regulations around the globe.

With operations across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania, ASICS is best known for its sports apparel, shoes, equipment, and accessories for men, women, and children. The company acquired fitness app RunKeeper in 2016 for its potential as a one-on-one marketing channel. With a focus on increasing engagement and loyalty both within the app and across brands, channels, and regions, ASICS will use BlueConic to unify its first-party data for a deeper, real-time understanding of individual interests, behaviors, consent preferences, and more. With access to this unified, actionable, and privacy-compliant customer data, ASICS’ business teams will be able to build robust segments and orchestrate highly personalized experiences for customers across all touchpoints, while mitigating consumer data risk for the organization at the same time.

“We chose BlueConic because of the flexibility and usability of the platform, along with their ability to support various use cases across brands and regions, from data cleanup and identity resolution to compliance and personalization,” said Melissa Reed, Sr. Product Manager of Customer Data at ASICS Digital.

“BlueConic also stood out for its level of support,” Reed continued. “During our proof of concept, the BlueConic team went above and beyond to address our concerns and provide creative and effective solutions. Ultimately, it was this combination of people and platform that made BlueConic the clear CDP vendor of choice for our organization.”

“To keep up with consumers, multi-channel, multinational organizations like ASICS need the ability to add new data connections, create robust, multi-dimensional segments, and orchestrate personalized experiences with speed, scale, and efficiency,” said Cory Munchbach, CEO of BlueConic. “We’re thrilled ASICS has chosen BlueConic to help them navigate their digital transformation journey and we look forward to helping them find new and innovative ways to connect with consumers and drive growth for the company.”

About BlueConic

BlueConic, the leading pure-play customer data platform, liberates companies' first-party data from disparate systems and makes it accessible wherever and whenever it is required to transform customer relationships and drive business growth. Over 350 companies worldwide, including Forbes, Heineken, Mattel, Michelin, Telia Company, and VF Corp, use BlueConic to unify data into persistent, individual-profiles, and then activate it across customer touchpoints and systems in support of a wide range of growth-focused initiatives, including customer lifecycle orchestration, modeling and analytics, digital products and experiences, audience-based monetization, and more. Learn more at http://www.blueconic.com and follow us on LinkedIn @BlueConic.