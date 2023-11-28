United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons, and Albertsons Market is Helping Shoppers Keep Food Fresher for Longer with New Loyalty Campaign Give-Away

LUBBOCK, Texas & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With its Fresher for Longer loyalty campaign, United Supermarkets is saving its guests money, keeping food fresh and reducing food waste. The division of Albertsons Companies, Inc., operators of stores under the banners of United Supermarkets, Albertsons, Market Street and Amigos, is offering its Rewards! members the opportunity to earn extra benefits with every shopping visit. In addition to earning points redeemable for free groceries and discounts on food and fuel, guests are earning digital stamps redeemable for MasterChef Food Storage products through a partnership with tcc Global, a leading loyalty program solution provider.

From now through January 16, Rewards! members earn one MasterChef digital stamp for every qualifying $10 spent. The digital stamps are redeemable through January 30 for free MasterChef branded food storage containers ranging in price from $7.99 to $18.99. Seven different size containers are offered and guests are encouraged to collect the full range.

“The United Family of Stores is known for its outstanding fresh offering and overall value to our guests. Providing MasterChef Food Storage containers absolutely free as a reward for shopping supports our core value proposition in both of those areas,” said Tony Crumpton Chief Merchandising/Marketing Officer, The United Family. “Guests appreciate that we are providing a high-quality reward that helps them save money while reducing food waste.”

The Fresher for Longer campaign includes a digital mobile game that shoppers can play each and every day. Accessible through the United Family of Stores apps and websites, guests can win instant prizes of free supplier-funded products, bonus digital stamps and MasterChef Food Storage containers. Each game play also earns guests an entry to a sweepstakes with the grand prize winner winning a three-course dinner for six prepared and hosted by MasterChef contestant and chef Bri Baker. The cost of the dinner is fully covered including the food, venue and travel costs for the winner and their guests.

“The Fresher for Longer campaign is brilliant positioning by United. In an inflationary environment with rising interest rates, consumers are looking for ways to save money and stretch their food dollars. Linking these needs to the environmental concern of reducing food waste shows that United really understands and appreciates its loyal guests,” said Dan Dmochowski, President of North America for tcc Global.

About The United Family®

In its 107th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 98 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market, and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, USM Manufacturing, United Food and Beverage Services and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertsons Companies, Inc. For more information, please visit www.theunitedfamily.com.

About tcc Global

tcc Global is a multinational marketing company specializing in creating loyalty platforms and campaigns that change the way shoppers think, act and feel. In a fast-paced retail environment which continues to be disrupted by increasing consumer choice, technology and innovation, customer loyalty remains a significant driver as the link between emotional resonance and transactional reward.