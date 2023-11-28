Shiftboard and Zaddons Partner to Enhance Employee Scheduling for Enterprise Workforce Operations

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shiftboard, a leading provider of enterprise workforce scheduling software for organizations with mission-critical operations, and Zaddons, a pioneer in vacation bidding technology, announced their strategic alliance today. Zaddons’ vacation bidding technology is now a product extension of Shiftboard’s flagship offering, SchedulePro. The integration strengthens Shiftboard's commitment to excellence in workforce operations, schedule compliance, and employee well-being.

“Vacation bidding and employee scheduling decisions are often intertwined, making our partnership with Zaddons a natural fit,” said Sterling Wilson, president and CEO of Shiftboard. “By integrating Zaddons’ specialized vacation bidding features with our advanced scheduling capabilities, organizations can achieve unmatched workforce efficiency and enhance fairness, compliance, and transparency.”

Research shows an overwhelming 84 percent of hourly workers say transparency in schedule creation is important, with 45 percent indicating they would leave their employer due to perceived scheduling unfairness. Shiftboard’s SchedulePro already champions unbiased, fair scheduling. The partnership with Zaddons further refines time-off management using automated processes that match customers’ unique workflows and approval rules, streamline the bidding experience for employees, and facilitate effortless shift coverage for vacationing workers.

“We couldn’t be more excited about our partnership with Shiftboard,” said Zaddons’ Managing Director Louis-Sebastien Laprise. “Through our combined expertise and dedication, we will provide advanced solutions that streamline the vacation bidding process and empower organizations to optimize their workforce management strategies. We place our customers at the heart of everything we do, and clients can expect advanced features, seamless integration, and world-class support from the combined expertise of Zaddons and Shiftboard.”

About Zaddons

Founded and based in Montreal, Quebec, Zaddons is an integrated HRIS extensions company known for its innovations in WFM technology. Their suite, featuring Employee Self-Service, Bidding Solutions, and Scheduling tools, enhances HR platforms, offering a streamlined approach to complex processes. Zaddons builds value-based partnerships with industry-leading HR and WFM solution providers, ensuring seamless integration and consistently delivering value-driven solutions to optimize workforce management. Learn more at zaddons.com.

About Shiftboard

Shiftboard is a leading provider of employee scheduling software for shift-based operations in mission-critical industries. Backed by Shiftboard’s tailor-fit solutions, organizations can build adaptive workforce operations that increase operational agility, optimize labor resources, and accommodate workers’ preferences, leading to improved efficiency and higher worker satisfaction and retention rates. To date, Shiftboard has supported over 630 million scheduled shifts for thousands of customers, including many Fortune 500 companies, providing the employment pipeline for $66 billion in wages earned. For more information, please visit shiftboard.com.