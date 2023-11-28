Rentable Announces Groundbreaking Partnership with Orion Property Group

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Since beginning their partnership in 2022, Orion Property Group (OPG) and Rentable have been reshaping the rental landscape, creating a powerful synergy that benefits both residents and property managers. OPG, a leader in multi-family property management, and Rentable, the pioneering platform revolutionizing security deposit management, are not just changing transactions; they are transforming lives and communities.

A Partnership for Progress:

Rentable, with its innovative DepositBuilder payment plan, is empowering OPG’s 9,000+ unit portfolio and residents. The platform’s unique approach allows residents the flexibility to pay their security deposits over 3, 6, or 12 months. This flexible payment system not only accelerates leasing but also eases the financial burden for residents, enabling them to allocate funds towards settling into their new homes comfortably.

Mike Napovanice, President of OPG, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Rentable’s solution has elevated the leasing experience for managers, residents, and corporate staff. It’s not just a product; it’s a transformative experience."

Building Trust, One Transparent Transaction at a Time:

Rentable's proprietary platform provides unprecedented transparency. Residents can easily track their deposits, ensuring complete visibility into their financial commitments. This transparent approach not only fosters trust but also enables residents to plan their finances effectively. With payment plans opt in rates up to 74% in some communities, it’s clear that Rentable is not just a service; it’s a financial empowerment tool.

Revolutionizing the Rental Experience, One Payment at a Time:

By streamlining the security deposit process, Rentable is not just enhancing property performance but also reducing risks for property managers. OPG has experienced a remarkable 94% reduction in the time spent on security deposit management. What used to take hours now takes minutes, allowing OPG to focus on delivering superior resident experiences.

“Rentable is not just a platform; it's a partner in our mission to provide quality housing and support working families. Their solution doesn’t just solve problems; it creates opportunities for both residents and property managers,” remarked Napovanice.

About Orion Property Group:

Orion Property Group (OPG) is a leading multi-family property manager based in Kansas City, MO. With a portfolio spanning over 9,000 units across the country, OPG is dedicated to providing quality housing and exceptional resident experiences. To learn more, visit https://www.orionpg.com/.

About Rentable:

Rentable is at the forefront of transforming the rental experience by improving property NOI and renter financial wellbeing. By simplifying security deposit management, Rentable fosters transparent interactions, reduces disputes, and decreases compliance risk. Moreover, the platform also provides residents with flexibility with its industry disrupting deposit payment plan and instant refunds. To discover more about Rentable, contact sales@rentable.com or visit www.rentable.com.