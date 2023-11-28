Kohl’s Gifts $5 Million to 200 Nonprofits Nationwide on GivingTuesday Through National Giveback Initiative

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This GivingTuesday, Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is announcing $5 million in grants to 200 nonprofits nationwide in support of improving family health and wellness. Each nonprofit was encouraged to apply by a Kohl’s associate.

“From regional food banks and youth education programming to nonprofits supporting mental health and family wellness, Kohl’s is proud to donate $5 million in grants to 200 organizations across the country this GivingTuesday,” said Christie Raymond, Kohl’s chief marketing officer. “Giving back in the communities where we live and work is a core part of who we are at Kohl’s and we’re grateful for the organizations that are taking action to improve family health and wellness nationwide.”

Funding is made possible through Kohl’s Cares® Goods for Good, which sells children’s books and toys and donates 100 percent of the net profit to health and wellness organizations nationwide. In total, Kohl’s has donated more than $29 million to nonprofits through this giving program since 2018.

Every nonprofit will receive a $25,000 grant. To view the full list of nonprofits receiving grants by state, please click here. In addition to a number of local chapters from our national partners at Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the National Alliance on Mental Illness, a few of the other organizations receiving funding include:

Luv Michael , New York : Luv Michael is dedicated to training, educating and employing autistic adults and improving the lives of the autistic community. This grant will help support their partnership with Surfers Healing, which is an initiative dedicated to enriching the lives of individuals with autism through the therapeutic benefits of surfing.

: Luv Michael is dedicated to training, educating and employing autistic adults and improving the lives of the autistic community. This grant will help support their partnership with Surfers Healing, which is an initiative dedicated to enriching the lives of individuals with autism through the therapeutic benefits of surfing. Los Angeles Regional Food Bank , California : The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank's critical hunger-relief programs serve food-insecure individuals and families in Los Angeles County. With this grant, the LA Regional Food Bank will support underserved communities through direct programs and its network of more than 600 partner agencies.

: The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank's critical hunger-relief programs serve food-insecure individuals and families in Los Angeles County. With this grant, the LA Regional Food Bank will support underserved communities through direct programs and its network of more than 600 partner agencies. Kidz K'nect Resource Center , Texas : Kidz K’nect provides resources that build, empower and support kids, families and communities to overcome educational, economic, social, financial, and physical challenges. Through this grant, Kidz K’nect will expand on their math and reading, music and muscles, and gardening programs.

: Kidz K’nect provides resources that build, empower and support kids, families and communities to overcome educational, economic, social, financial, and physical challenges. Through this grant, Kidz K’nect will expand on their math and reading, music and muscles, and gardening programs. GiGi’s Playhouse Rockford, Illinois: GiGi’s Playhouse Rockford is dedicated to inspiring and empowering individuals with Down syndrome to succeed in life. With a lifelong commitment of 100% free support and services tailored to address the universal challenges of individuals with Down syndrome, they offer educational, therapeutic-based and career development programs that encourage participants to make purposeful progressions and allow them to become their “Best of All.” This grant will help fund the nearly 20 year-round programs that operate at the Rockford Playhouse.

Nationwide, Kohl’s support focuses on helping nonprofits with a focus on improving family health and wellness, including the company’s three national partnerships with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the National Alliance on Mental Illness and Alliance for a Healthier Generation. Kohl’s also provides grants in the company’s home state of Wisconsin through its hometown partnerships and its Hometown Giving Program. Additionally, Kohl’s supports causes that associates are passionate about through the Kohl's Volunteer Program, which provides grants to those nonprofits for every approved volunteer hour. To learn more, visit Corporate.Kohls.com.

