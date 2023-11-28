Sports Research Launches Inspirational “The Sport of Life” Campaign Expanding Rebrand Initiative

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sports Research, a leader in fitness, nutrition and wellness for nearly 44 years, is proud to announce the debut of its heartening hero campaign, “The Sport of Life,” expanding its rebranding initiative that kicked off earlier this year. The campaign marks a new direction and brings a fresh storytelling approach to the brand’s visual identity to highlight the company’s exceptional growth and continually expanding product line, instilling an invigorating spirit in both Sports Research and the broader health and wellness community.

The brand campaign, facilitated by the renowned global creative and media agency VaynerMedia LA, aims to innovate in the wellness space, moving beyond product-focused narratives to a more personal and insightful brand campaign focused on empowering consumers to take control of their overall health and fitness journey. This shift underlines the brand's commitment to creating connections and broadening its appeal beyond the hardcore fitness and athletic communities by inviting people to see themselves in the brand and the community it fosters. From physical activities like dance, yoga, pilates, skateboarding and surfing to pursuing life goals and connecting with others, Sports Research seeks to redefine SPORT by showing it in everything we do, focusing on a balanced and active lifestyle that celebrates moments of connection, healing, and recovery.

“The Sport of Life" campaign beautifully captures the full spectrum of life's journey, not only highlighting the challenges of failure and the resilience required in falling and rising again, but also emphasizing the vital importance of finding joy, celebrating victories, and discovering meaning in every experience. This balanced narrative encompasses the relentless pursuit of goals across all life aspects, from professional ambitions to personal endeavors. “The Sport of Life” campaign, in celebrating the multifaceted journey of life, mirrors the very essence of Sports Research's own inception and evolution – a journey that started with Sweet Sweat, a unique gel that accelerates, elevates and lengthens the sweating process for a more intense and motivating workout. Over the past 44 years, Sports Research has unfolded into a brand synonymous with the holistic pursuit of wellness, resilience, and personal achievement.

Born out of the founder’s own unique journey as a three-time USC national champion athlete and athletic club owner, Sweet Sweat emerged as a beacon of fitness enhancement and motivation. Initially embraced by LA’s elite, it swiftly became a well-guarded secret among celebrities and professional athletes, treasured for the competitive edge it provided. Beyond the exclusive circles of the affluent, it also resonated with shoppers at suburban malls to more niche communities like Koreatown, illustrating its wide-reaching appeal and eventually captivating audiences with its demonstrations around the world. Recognizing a gap in both the national and international markets for safe, rigorously tested, and trustworthy wellness supplements that incorporate cutting-edge and innovative technology, the Pedersen family embarked on a mission to fill this void.

CEO and Chairman of Sports Research, Jeff Pedersen, reflects on the company’s journey over the past four and counting decades: “From the inception of Sports Research in 1980 as a family-run business, we’ve always believed in the transformative power of health and wellness. This rebrand and our new campaign are extensions of that belief. ‘The Sport of Life’ isn't just about physical fitness, it's about embracing a lifestyle that balances health, passion, and wellbeing. As someone whose path shifted from aspiring athlete to a fitness educator and product inventor, I know firsthand the importance of adaptability, perseverance, and wellness in life's journey and its impact on ensuring you can spend quality time with loved ones, engaging in activities that matter most and creating lasting memories.”

This venture, driven by a commitment to holistic well-being, has grown under the leadership of the CEO, who, alongside his family and ever-growing number of employees, has navigated the company through various challenges and triumphs and become synonymous with not only reliability but also with pioneering advancements in the wellness and sports nutrition industry.

Within the campaign, Sports Research proudly unveils not only the inspirational essence of "The Sport of Life" but also its refreshed branding and packaging. Through a modern and approachable lens, the brand highlights the company’s best-selling products, such as the World’s First Organic Collagen Peptides™, Sweet Sweat Workout Enhancer, Omega-3 Fish Oil, Whey Protein Isolate Chocolate, and the Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer.

These popular products represent just a glimpse of the hundreds of premium products offered by Sports Research, a testament to the company’s 44-year journey of innovation and excellence in sports nutrition and wellness. The new packaging now best represents what's always been inside: The highest quality ingredients, in an elevated design that's for everyone, meticulously designed to reflect the evolved brand identity, capturing the spirit of resilience, balance, and health for which Sports Research stands. Through this campaign, the company not only celebrates the diversity and efficacy of their product line but also marks a new era in its visual and brand storytelling.

“My dad's built a huge legacy that I'm so proud to be a part of. We have to evolve to keep that alive. Our rebranding is not just a change of visuals. It’s an affirmation of our founding values and our commitment to empowering purpose,” said Mike Pedersen, Sports Research COO and head of the rebrand vision. “We go to extraordinary lengths to source premium nutraceutical ingredients and maintain transparency and quality, recognizing that in the “The Sport of Life,” every choice and action matters. At the core, we understand that each of us is an active player in life and every decision we make, especially regarding our health, has profound importance.”

Sports Research is committed to innovation driven by science and the desire to provide the highest quality nutraceuticals available. With this new chapter, the brand reaffirms its dedication to helping people perform their best, echoing the founder's roots and focusing on a value system and lifestyle that elevates all individuals to their highest potential.

About Sports Research

Since 1980, Sports Research has been a family-owned and operated company founded on a passion for fitness, wellness, and healing. The company’s flagship product, Sweet Sweat, quickly gained popularity and paved the way for a wide range of proven, research-backed health and fitness products designed for everybody — inside and out. Sports Research is committed to using only the highest quality ingredients and materials sourced from around the world, many of which have been the center of scientific studies—just as the name implies. The Sports Research team of experts is dedicated to helping people live their best lives by providing innovative and effective health and fitness solutions.

To learn more about the company's commitment to quality and its robust product line, visit sportsresearch.com and sweetsweat.com.