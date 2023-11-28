City of Dubai Selects Everbridge to Safeguard Nearly 20 Million Residents and Annual Tourists

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everbridge, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, today announced that Dubai, one of the world’s leading tourist destinations and the most populous city in the United Arab Emirates, selected Everbridge’s state-of-the-art Emergency and Incident Management platform for operational and crisis management, dispatching, and incident command in order to manage the full life cycle of a critical incident.

“Dubai Civil Defense plays a central role in ensuring the safety of our citizens through rapid internal coordination and life-saving public communication,” said Colonel Feras Mohammad Abdulla Belhasa Alshamsi. “For such a critical system, it was important for us to work with the experts. Everbridge has a proven track record globally of offering easy-to-use, secure, and comprehensive solutions to improve the security of our communities.”

Everbridge improves situational awareness for fast, in-the-field decision making by law enforcement and emergency management, providing coordinated operational response to accelerate rescues and minimize the impact of critical events. Working closely with Esharah Etisalat and Security Solutions, Everbridge provides the software to coordinate the management of first responders via a single, modular, and multi-lingual user interface, supporting desktop and mobile workstations, smartphones, and tablets, as well as a range of alphabets including Latin, Greek, Cyrillic, Arabic, and Chinese.

Fahd Tahir, the Head of Command and Control Room Solutions at Esharah Etisalat and Security Solutions, stated, “The introduction of our cutting-edge Everbridge Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system at Dubai Civil Defense has ushered in a transformative era for our emergency response capabilities. By harnessing intelligent algorithms and real-time data analysis, we've achieved a substantial reduction in response times, guaranteeing swift assistance during critical situations. Moreover, the digitization of 997 operations has streamlined workflows, eradicating errors inherent in manual processes. This transition to digital platforms not only amplifies operational efficiency but also fosters seamless collaboration among various response units. Equipped with enhanced situational awareness tools, our responders can now make well-informed decisions promptly. This project is a testament to our unwavering commitment to safety and efficiency, marking a significant enhancement in emergency services for Dubai's residents."

“We are honored to support the operational resilience of a world-class city such as Dubai in its mission to serve and protect its millions of residents and visitors,” said Bryan Barney, Chief Product Officer at Everbridge. “From managing emergency call centers and facilitating multi-agency collaboration, to optimizing physical and human resources with an AI-powered resource availability engine and visually tracking incident response in real-time, Everbridge provides the most comprehensive suite of software solutions for helping governments and organizations save lives.”

Dubai’s adoption of Everbridge expands on the company’s position as the global leader in Public Safety solutions. Everbridge is trusted by more local, state, and national governments across the globe than any other provider in support of natural disasters such as floods, severe storms, volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, and wildfires; as well as manmade threats such as geo-political, terrorist attacks, and industrial accidents.

