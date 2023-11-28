ACP-Backed E Source Expands its Reach with the Acquisition of UMS Group

CLEVELAND & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Align Capital Partners’ (“ACP”) utility market intelligence, data science and solution services platform, E Source (the “Company”), has acquired UMS Group (“UMS”). UMS is an industry leader in utility management consulting with technical expertise that extends across a wide spectrum of utility management challenges including wildfire risk reduction, asset management excellence, renewable energy integration and advanced AI modeling.

“By bringing UMS Group into E Source, we’re reaffirming our commitment to delivering the most comprehensive solutions to utilities," says Dave Perotti, CEO of E Source. "This acquisition amplifies our ability to empower utilities in a rapidly changing energy landscape, particularly in the face of pressing challenges like climate change, renewable energy adoption and asset management."

UMS has been serving utility customers for decades and has recently helped most of the 15 largest utilities in the US solve some of the most complex energy challenges facing the industry today. This combination enhances E Source’s services to major investor-owned utilities, emphasizing C-suite-level strategic and operational excellence.

“Over the past 34 years, we have worked hard to establish UMS Group as one of the preeminent consulting and solution providers for the global utility industry,” says Jack Shearman, Founder and CEO of UMS. “By joining E Source, we look forward to continuing our valuable strategic work for clients, while being able to expand our reach and deepen our thought leadership delivery in the electric, water and gas utility sectors.”

ACP acquired E Source in June of 2019 and will continue to invest in strategic add-ons to broaden the Company’s offering of tech-enabled, data-driven solutions to help utilities effectively manage the infrastructure and customer sides of their business. Managing Partner Rob Langley, Partner Matt Iodice and Senior Associate Sarah Whitney worked alongside management on the transaction.

About E Source

E Source blends industry-leading research, predictive data science and solution services to help utilities make better decisions to support their customers, their bottom line and our planet. With a data-first approach and a commitment to practical innovation, the Company uses more than three decades of utility-focused experience and our unique solution set to help clients achieve their goal of becoming a Sustainable Utility. E Source is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, with offices across the US. For more information, see www.esource.com.

About Align Capital Partners

Align Capital Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm that partners with business owners and management teams to create shared success. ACP manages $1.5 billion in committed capital with investment teams in Cleveland and Dallas. ACP brings experience and resources to help lower-middle-market companies accelerate their growth to the benefit of management, employees and the firm’s investors. ACP makes control investments in differentiated companies within the business services, technology, specialty manufacturing and distribution sectors. For more information, visit www.aligncp.com.