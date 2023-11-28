CollegeVine and Henrico County Public Schools Partner to Redefine the College Admissions Process for Students and Counselors

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CollegeVine today announced a partnership with Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) to redefine college preparation for both students and counselors in the district.

The collaboration between CollegeVine and HCPS is centered around providing students and school counselors access to CollegeVine’s network of over 2 million students and 400+ colleges. The platform enables students to build out full professional profiles, research colleges, chat directly with admissions officers at schools they are interested in, estimate their chances of getting into specific schools, and manage real admission and financial aid offers from schools across the US. CollegeVine is a comprehensive platform designed to guide students through every aspect of their journey after high school.

Zack Perkins, CollegeVine’s chief executive officer, said of the partnership, "We’re thrilled to partner with Henrico County to bring free, equitable access to college opportunities for Virginia students. This partnership brings us closer to our goal of simplifying the complex world of college admissions and expanding access to higher education.”

In addition to helping their students access hundreds of college-related opportunities, HCPS educators will independently benefit from CollegeVine’s counselor-focused features and tools. The partnership will provide counselors with access to a recommendation letter assistant that helps them write highly-personalized recommendation letters using information from their students’ CollegeVine profiles.

“We are excited to provide our Henrico County students with the opportunity to get discovered by and connect directly to verified admissions officers from schools of their choice,” said Liz Parker, director of student support and wellness. “In addition, students will be able to receive and manage direct scholarship awards and offers of admission from two- and four-year colleges, including historically black colleges and universities, that are likely to be a great fit. This is another example of HCPS's commitment to ensuring all students have the resources and support they need to make their postsecondary dreams and goals a reality.”

About Henrico County Public Schools

Henrico County Public Schools is recognized as an educational leader in central Virginia and beyond. The school system includes 75 schools and program centers, serving about 50,000 students in Henrico County, a diverse community of more than 330,000, surrounding Virginia’s capital city of Richmond. Henrico is Virginia’s sixth-most populous locality, and HCPS is the commonwealth’s sixth largest public school division.

About CollegeVine

CollegeVine is the world's largest network connecting students, colleges, and school counselors for the purpose of helping students enroll in the right college for their goals. Over 2 million students have used CollegeVine to research colleges, find advisors, connect with college admissions teams, improve their chances of getting accepted, submit applications, and receive offers and financial aid—all at no cost to them or their families. Over 400 colleges and universities use CollegeVine to find, engage, and connect with students, and over 4,000 counselors are on the network guiding students and families. For more information, visit https://www.collegevine.com.